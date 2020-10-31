Sunday, November 1, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Hospital Floors Being Main Place of Bacteria Accumulation
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Hospital Floors Being Main Place of Bacteria Accumulation

Hospital floors create a route of transfer of potentially dangerous organisms to patients according to a study

0
Hospital
The study involved researchers with the Northeast Ohio VA Healthcare System closely tracking contamination in hospital rooms of 17 newly admitted patients to identify the timing and route of transfer of bacteria within patients' rooms. Pixabay

The floors of hospital rooms are quickly and frequently contaminated with antibiotic-resistant bacteria within hours of patient admission, creating a route of transfer of potentially dangerous organisms to patients, according to a study.

Published as part of the proceedings from ‘Decennial 2020: The Sixth International Conference on Healthcare-Associated Infections’, the study involved researchers with the Northeast Ohio VA Healthcare System closely tracking contamination in hospital rooms of 17 newly admitted patients to identify the timing and route of transfer of bacteria within patients’ rooms.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

Before testing, rooms were thoroughly cleaned and sanitized and all patients screened negative for methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) and other healthcare-associated bacteria. Researchers then observed patients’ interactions with healthcare personnel and portable equipment, collecting cultures one-to-three times per day from patients, their socks, beds, and other high-touch surfaces, as well as key sections of the floor.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

Nearly half of the rooms tested positive for MRSA within the first 24 hours, and MRSA, C. difficile, and vancomycin-resistant enterococci (VRE) pathogens were identified in 58 percent of patient rooms within four days of admission. Contamination often started on the floors, but ultimately moved to patients’ socks, bedding, and nearby surfaces.

Hospital
In a related study published in August, the authors reported similar findings of frequent detection of SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid on floors and on shoes of personnel on a COVID-19 ward. Pixabay

“If bacteria stayed on floors this wouldn’t matter, but we’re seeing clear evidence that these organisms are transferred to patients, despite our current control efforts,” said Curtis Donskey, MD, senior author of the study and hospital epidemiologist at the Cleveland VA Medical Center. “Hand hygiene is critical, but we need to develop practical approaches to reduce underappreciated sources of pathogens to protect patients.”

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: लालू के ‘साये’ से हटने की कोशिश में जुटे हैं तेजस्वी !

“While we’re showing that these scary-sounding bugs can make their way into a patient’s room and near them, not everyone who encounters a pathogen will get an infection,” said Sarah Redmond, lead author and a medical student at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine. “With that in mind, are there simple ways to address these areas of exposure without placing too much emphasis on the risk?”

Also Read: Spinning Keeps You Energized and Your Mind Focused

In a related study published in August, the authors reported similar findings of frequent detection of SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid on floors and on shoes of personnel on a COVID-19 ward. On the COVID-19 ward, contamination was reduced with simple modifications of floor cleaning and disinfection protocols. (IANS)

Previous articleIndian Travelers to Focus More on Value For Money
Next articleSleep Deprivation Might Effect Your Heart Health

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Tulsi Kumar: How Lockdown Uplifted Independent Music

NewsGram Desk - 0
Singer Tulsi Kumar feels lockdown has been a blessing in disguise for independent music. She adds that the genre is here to stay because...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Social Isolation Causes Higher Risks of Hypertension in Women

NewsGram Desk - 0
Middle-aged and older women who lacked social ties were much more likely than men to suffer from hypertension and stroke, warn researchers. In a study,...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Meditation and Yoga Emerged as Top Activities During Pandemic

NewsGram Desk - 0
In the pandemic times, meditation and yoga have emerged as top health activities among people in India, a global study by wearable brand Fitbit...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,778FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Tulsi Kumar: How Lockdown Uplifted Independent Music

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Singer Tulsi Kumar feels lockdown has been a blessing in disguise for independent music. She adds that the genre is here to stay because...
Read more

Social Isolation Causes Higher Risks of Hypertension in Women

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Middle-aged and older women who lacked social ties were much more likely than men to suffer from hypertension and stroke, warn researchers. In a study,...
Read more

Meditation and Yoga Emerged as Top Activities During Pandemic

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
In the pandemic times, meditation and yoga have emerged as top health activities among people in India, a global study by wearable brand Fitbit...
Read more

Natural Antioxidants Keep Heart Healthy During COVID and Winter

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
In view of the winter season and COVID-19 pandemic, health experts on Saturday said that taking natural antioxidants may help keep the heart healthy...
Read more

Living Near Green Spaces May Lower the Rate of Smoking

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
If you want to quit smoking, read on. Researchers have found that living near green spaces or neighborhoods was linked to lower rates of...
Read more

Scientists Develop Coating to Get Rid of Smell Feet

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have shown that socks coated in zinc oxide nanoparticles (ZnO-NPs) can prevent foot odor and bacterial infection causing smelly feet, reducing the negative...
Read more

Sleep Deprivation Might Effect Your Heart Health

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The pandemic brought with it a new normal that came with its own consequences. The social distancing, erratic work hours, and the stress of...
Read more

Hospital Floors Being Main Place of Bacteria Accumulation

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The floors of hospital rooms are quickly and frequently contaminated with antibiotic-resistant bacteria within hours of patient admission, creating a route of transfer of...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,778FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada