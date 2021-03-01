Monday, March 1, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness How A Single Thought Or Argument Takes The Shape Of A Disease?
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

How A Single Thought Or Argument Takes The Shape Of A Disease?

Here are some techniques to get rid of these unwanted emotions

0
thought
Why mental health is never considered as important as physical health because it is never seen. Pixabay

When we break the word ‘disease’, it comes through as ‘dis’ and ‘ease’ — something that is not at ease. Anything which makes you can cause you a disease. Anything that can cause you a problem and a normal human being can see it through normal naked eyes like a physical problem, for instance, high fever that can be seen through temperature, or cancer, or diabetes are all physical problems. In short, anything that we can see or feel through our eyes is a physical problem. In short. anything that we can see or feel through our eyes is a physical problem. And this is the reason why mental health is never considered as important as physical health because it is never seen.

Talking about how a single thought or argument takes the shape of a disease, I would like to quote it with an example. When one person says something and the other person did not like it or didn’t understand, this will make the body cell unease. This time the body of the second person goes through 3 stages of F – Flight, Flight, and Freeze. So, during such circumstances, either the person will fight back, or flight means escape from it or freeze. All 3 stages give a physical problem. These 3 stages are initially a mental problem but if not cured takes the form of a physical problem.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

In today’s time, females are facing body shaming. So, if anyone comments on the body shape or size it will affect your mental and physical health strongly. Sometimes, the person does not know how to reply or reverse the psychology. This suppression will lead to cancer or tumor. When you are not able to express what your thoughts are or what your body is feeling then it will ruin your cells and water elements, and this can eventually be seen in physical form.

Here are some techniques to get rid of these unwanted emotions:

1. Drink Water — If your body is uncomfortable with any kind of unwanted thought then immediately drink a glass of water. This is because the moment any thought comes to your body it will be in vibrational form through your auditory nerves and carry it to the auditory brain, to the fourth layer of the brain. Drinking water will immediately cure the damaged cell of the body. And later the thought is let go from the body.

thought
Drink plenty of water. Pixabay

2. Communicate your emotions softly — When someone is saying something unpleasant then try to communicate what you are feeling. Ensure that your tone is not rude. Try to communicate softly. Even if your tone is a little louder, then your voice and words must be clear.

3. Butterfly Tapping on the wrist — Whenever you feel uncomfortable with a feeling, do a butterfly tapping on your wrist. It is an EFT technique. It is very effective in releasing unpleasant emotions.

ALSO READ: An Unparalleled Art Show Showcasing ‘Navrasa – The Nine Emotions Of Art’

4. Breathe In Breathe Out — This technique is usually done for the emotions that are evoked by thinking of any past moments. Whenever you are thinking about that uneasy thought, do the breathing process which will remove the extra toxic from your body.

Not considering mental health an important issue is because of human psychology. Until some disease is not visible people will not take it seriously. It is high time to keep a check on our mental health. This will help to keep any doctor or psychology expert at bay.
(IANS/SP)

Previous articleCheck Out New Courses For Journalism Field Offered By Google India
Next articleObstructive Sleep Apnea Linked To Lower Score Of Memory Skills

RELATED ARTICLES

India

Mission Shakti Program: Girl Students In UP To Learn Self Defense

NewsGram Desk - 0
Under the ongoing Mission Shakti program, girl students in more than 40,000 upper primary schools will learn self-defense techniques between March 1 and 31. According...
Read more
Lead Story

AR Apps Powered By Apple App Store For Your Younger Ones

NewsGram Desk - 0
If you wish to aid the development of a scientific temper in your kids with the help of augmented reality (AR) on the occasion...
Read more
Lead Story

New AI Feature To Animate The Faces In Still Photos

NewsGram Desk - 0
 What if you could make your late grandfather in an old photo look up and smile at you? This and numerous other possibilities have...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Mission Shakti Program: Girl Students In UP To Learn Self Defense

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Under the ongoing Mission Shakti program, girl students in more than 40,000 upper primary schools will learn self-defense techniques between March 1 and 31. According...
Read more

AR Apps Powered By Apple App Store For Your Younger Ones

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
If you wish to aid the development of a scientific temper in your kids with the help of augmented reality (AR) on the occasion...
Read more

New AI Feature To Animate The Faces In Still Photos

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
 What if you could make your late grandfather in an old photo look up and smile at you? This and numerous other possibilities have...
Read more

Just One Vaccine Shot Reduces The Risk Of Being Hospitalized By Covid-19

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Just one vaccine shot reduces the risk of being hospitalized by Covid-19 by more than 90 percent, according to new findings, Daily Mail reported....
Read more

Government of India Prepares a Master Plan To Promote Toy Industry

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Guruprasad Mohapatra, Secretary for the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, said that toys are of serious economic concern and a very...
Read more

Obstructive Sleep Apnea Linked To Lower Score Of Memory Skills

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A disorder called obstructive sleep apnea that occurs when breathing is repeatedly interrupted during sleep is common in people with thinking and memory problems,...
Read more

How A Single Thought Or Argument Takes The Shape Of A Disease?

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
When we break the word 'disease', it comes through as 'dis' and 'ease' -- something that is not at ease. Anything which makes you...
Read more

Check Out New Courses For Journalism Field Offered By Google India

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
Data journalism, reverse visual search and mobile journalism are among the new courses that the Google News Initiative announced on Monday. The new courses are...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

slot online on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Denese Bobb on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Debora Berlin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
marriage in india divorce in usa on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Tracy Buvelot on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
homepage on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Cukrzyca on Jews recollect the conquest of 1967 war after completing 50 years
kratom capsules reviews on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Read more on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
samsung a10 price in pakistan on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada