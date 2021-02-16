Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Home Life Style Health & Fitness How Children's Dental Care Was Impacted By Covid19
Life Style Health & Fitness

How Children’s Dental Care Was Impacted By Covid19

Check-ups provide a consistent opportunity to identify and treat tooth decay

Dental care
Dental care of children in covid19. Pixabay

While many parents feel that Covid-19 has made it difficult to get dental care for their children, some noticed improvements in how their children are taking care of their teeth and gums at home during the pandemic, according to a poll in the US. Others found that the dental office had closed or reduced patient visits to urgent cases, according to the C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital National Poll on Children’s Health at Michigan Medicine, University of Michigan.

“Regular preventive dental care helps keep children’s teeth healthy and allows providers to address any tooth decay or dental problems before they become more serious,” said Mott Poll Co-director Sarah Clark.

“Our findings highlight how the pandemic may have disrupted families’ dental care and exasperated potential disparities among those with insurance barriers.”

Some parents attempted to continue their child’s regular dental check-ups, only to find a long wait time for an appointment, Clark said. But the Mott Poll report revealed a silver lining too: One in four parents described improvements in how their children are taking care of their teeth and gums at home during the pandemic.

ALSO READ: A Potential New Drug Treatment For A Fatal Childhood Cancer DIPG

The nationally representative report is based on responses from 1,882 parents with at least one child aged 3-18. The American Association of Pediatric Dentists recommends that children receive regular teeth cleaning and exams every six months, starting when their first tooth comes in. Check-ups provide a consistent opportunity to identify and treat tooth decay, to apply protective treatments like sealants and fluoride varnish, and to educate parents and children about good dental hygiene.

But to protect patients and staff, some dental offices have changed or limited their operations to limit the spread of Covid-19. Sixty percent of parents in the poll have tried to get preventive dental care for their child since the pandemic started. While most got an appointment in the usual time frame, 24 percent experienced a delay, and 7 percent could not get an appointment at all, said the report. Overall, one in three parents feels Covid-19 has made it harder to get preventive dental care for their child. (IANS)

Previous articleAlexa Powered Device To Soothe Babies For Better Night Sleep
Next articleFacts To Know About Skin Toners

