Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Here's How Peanut Butter Can Help You To Lose Weight
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Here’s How Peanut Butter Can Help You To Lose Weight

Peanut butter's macronutrient ratio fits one's low carb diet perfectly

0
Peanut Butter
Peanut butter can help in weight loss, but the key is to have it in moderation because it is extremely high in calorie count. Pixabay

Peanut butter has multiple health benefits — it has an enviable combination of protein and fibers. The driving factor in this growth is that consumers today are consciously aware of their nutritional intake.

Our lives are packed with multiple routine activities, mainly the athletes, gym-goers, etc and protein intake becomes essential for sustained energy. A 2017 survey shows that 73 percent of Indians are deficient in protein while above 90 percent are unaware of the daily requirement of protein.

Please Follow NewsGram on Facebook To Get Latest Updates!

“Even eating 2-3 tablespoons of peanut butter can give you 35 percent of daily recommended protein intake,” suggests Anand Patel, Senior Marketing Manager, Das Foodtech Private Ltd. that offers Pintola — a ‘high protein peanut butter’.

Protein today is a major part of many low-carb diets. If a workout is a part of one’s weight loss plan, then building and repairing of muscle post-workout is equally important, he says.

“Peanuts are considered a good source of protein by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), providing 7g of high-quality, plant-based protein to your diet in just one ounce (or about 30-40 pieces).”

Peanut Butter
Peanut butter has multiple health benefits — it has an enviable combination of protein and fibers. The driving factor in this growth is that consumers today are consciously aware of their nutritional intake. Pixabay

One can add peanut butter in their morning smoothie with a handful of oats or berries, to a peanut butter sandwich or healthy no-bake peanut butter and muesli cookies, etc, he suggests.

“Peanut butter can help in weight loss, but the key is to have it in moderation because it is extremely high in calorie count,” he emphasizes.

ALSO READ: Seizures Induced By COVID Related To Higher Death Risk

“While peanut butter’s macronutrient ratio fits one’s low carb diet perfectly, beginners who have just started living the healthy lifestyle should make it a priority to measure their peanut butter consumption to avoid overeating.”

A daily serving of peanut butter or peanut powder can have positive effects to help you toward your health goals, and can be the absolute snack for people venturing on the ketogenic journey, he concludes. (IANS/KR)

Previous article‘AI-For-India 1.0’ Workshop To Upskill 10 Lakh Indian Students
Next articleNew Device To “Inactive” Coronavirus

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

New Device To “Inactive” Coronavirus

NewsGram Desk - 0
Chinese researchers have developed a set of equipment that could inactivate coronavirus with electron beam irradiation. The technology has passed an expert panel review and...
Read more
Education

‘AI-For-India 1.0’ Workshop To Upskill 10 Lakh Indian Students

NewsGram Desk - 0
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras' startup GUVI on Wednesday collaborated with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to upskill 10 lakh...
Read more
Environment

Carbon Tracker: Investors Are Wary Of Fossil Fuels

NewsGram Desk - 0
The value of share offerings in fossil fuel producing and related companies dropped by $123 billion in the last decade underperforming a key world...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,527FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

New Device To “Inactive” Coronavirus

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Chinese researchers have developed a set of equipment that could inactivate coronavirus with electron beam irradiation. The technology has passed an expert panel review and...
Read more

Here’s How Peanut Butter Can Help You To Lose Weight

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Peanut butter has multiple health benefits -- it has an enviable combination of protein and fibers. The driving factor in this growth is that...
Read more

‘AI-For-India 1.0’ Workshop To Upskill 10 Lakh Indian Students

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras' startup GUVI on Wednesday collaborated with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to upskill 10 lakh...
Read more

Carbon Tracker: Investors Are Wary Of Fossil Fuels

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
The value of share offerings in fossil fuel producing and related companies dropped by $123 billion in the last decade underperforming a key world...
Read more

Wanted To Do Something For Fellow Dreamers: Ranveer On Music Label

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is proud of how his music label IncInk has grown over the past two years. The actor, who started the...
Read more

Seizures Induced By COVID Related To Higher Death Risk

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Some hospitalized patients with COVID experience non-convulsive seizures, which may put them at a higher death risk, suggests a new study. The study, published in...
Read more

‘1232 Kms’: Vinod Kapri’s Documentary On The Plight Of Migrant Workers

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
National Award-winning filmmaker Vinod Kapri's new documentary "1232 Kms" is garnering praise for the depth with which it chronicles the ordeal of migrant workers...
Read more

The First And Longest Kissing Scene In Bollywood

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Khushi Bisht For more than a century, Bollywood, or Hindi cinema, has been the backbone of India's film industry. With over 1200 films produced...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

situs judi on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
judi slot on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
온라인 바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Vape Pen Battery on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Lauri Jasprizza on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
솔레어카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
더나인카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
hospedagem de sites 30 dias gratis on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
엠 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라 게임 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,527FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada