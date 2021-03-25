Thursday, March 25, 2021
How Seasonal Shifts Affect Your Skin

Seasonal changes bring with them a lot of environmental changes as well. Along with temperature shifts, humidity levels also fluctuate

skin
A shift of season does not just change the environmental conditions but also induces changes at skin's cellular level. Unsplash

As the weather changes, most of us notice changes in the texture and appearance of our skin as well. A shift from dry to oily feeling, increase in skin flare-ups and breakouts are common experiences.

Seasonal changes bring with them a lot of environmental changes as well. Along with temperature shifts, humidity levels also fluctuate. The type of pollens or allergic elements in the environment also changes, so do microorganisms. All these changes do have an impact on skin, particularly for those who have sensitive skin, points out Dr. Pankaj Chaturvedi, a Dermatologist from Medlinks, New Delhi.

In summer, some people tend to experience skin irritation or acne. As hot weather induces sweating, bacterial growth may also result in bad odors and rashes on sensitive areas.

“Sometimes, even as temperature and humidity increase, we overlook the need to shift to lighter non-comedogenic skincare products. This in turn may further induce episodes of flare-ups or breakouts. Some people even report flare-ups in skin conditions such as eczema or psoriasis. Often, the use of heating devices in winters sucks away all moisture from the indoor air, exacerbating skin dryness and related conditions,” he says.

skin
Our skin care regimen also changes to address the needs of hours. Unsplash

A study published in the British Journal of Dermatology concluded that a shift of season does not just change the environmental conditions but also induces changes at the skin’s cellular level. The study found that a seasonal shift unleashes a breakdown in filaggrin, a protein that helps modulate the skin’s barrier function, along with changes in corneocytes, the cells that form the skin’s outer layer. When the skin’s barrier function is interrupted, the skin tends to become more vulnerable to irritation and damage, he adds.

The expert says it is important therefore as weather changes, our skincare regimen also changes to address the needs of the hour. Here are a few suggestions from him:

Change your skincare routine

While, a good cleansing, toning, and moisturizing routine must be followed around the year, an important thing to do is to modify your skincare products as the weather changes occur. So, shifting to lighter non-comedogenic products is the first thing to do as we transition into the summer. If you have been using a cream-based face wash or moisturizer, now is the time to switch to water-based light formulations.

Consider some skin procedures

If you have been considering a skin procedure, a seasonal shift is perhaps the appropriate time to undertake it. Not only will it pave the way for a dermatologist visit, but it will also help prepare your skin better against the sudden trauma of weather change.

A dermatologist will examine you in-depth and help you make an informed decision of which procedure you need. If your skin is experiencing dryness, flakiness, and signs of aging are troubling you, you may consider a hyaluronic acid-based treatment such as Profhilo. Similarly, if you are experiencing oiliness and clogged pores, exfoliating and deep cleaning procedures such as hydra dermabrasion and carbon peels may help. (IANS/SP)

