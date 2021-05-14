Friday, May 14, 2021
Lead StoryLife Style

How To Choose The Right SPF

Most of the time SPF 15 is recommended but we would suggest going for a higher one like SPF 30

0
Choose
Knowing the importance of SPF, better choose the cream which has broad-spectrum as it will create a shield around your skin from UVA rays. Unsplash

SPF known as Sun Protection Factor is an indicator of how effectively it can protect the skin from harmful sun rays. We need to buy a good sunscreen with a good amount of SPF. But we also need to keep in mind certain factors while choosing the right SPF.

Aseem Sood, Managing director Provena India shares how one has to be careful while choosing the right SPF for one skin.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

Sunscreen
There are various SPF levels but SPF 15, 30, and 50 are mostly talked about. Pixabay

* Go for broad-spectrum: Knowing the importance of SPF, better choose the cream which has broad-spectrum as it will create a shield around your skin from UVA rays as well, besides UVB rays. UVA rays cause premature aging and skin cancer, on the other hand, exposure to UVB rays may lead to sunburn and skin cancer.

* Know the SPF level: There are various SPF levels but SPF 15, 30, and 50 are mostly talked about. Most of the time SPF 15 is recommended but we would suggest going for a higher one like SPF 30. Using this higher version ensures higher protection and for a longer time. Please note, even the dermatologist suggests using SPF 15 OR 30. Make sure it is applied properly and at stated intervals.

* Sweat/Water-resistant: Before buying make sure the SPF cream is sweat or water-resistant, especially for those who are going to take a dip in a pool or a beach. Cream with water-resistant is sticky therefore you need to reapply it after every 2-3 hours.

Sunscreen
Do not use sprays as they contain nano-particles that are likely to enter the bloodstream and may lead to various health issues. Pixabay

* Check the ingredients: If you are allergic to certain ingredients then you must check the ingredient section for it. One of the most unsafe ingredients is oxybenzone, which upsets the hormonal balance and can cause an allergic reaction too. Try to pick up a sunscreen that contains natural or herbal components rather than loads of chemicals.

ALSO READ: Your Comprehensive Guide To Choosing The Best Sunscreen

* Go with cream-based SPF: There are many kinds of SPF sunscreens available in the market, but we recommend the ones with a creamy base. Do not use sprays as they contain nano-particles that are likely to enter the bloodstream and may lead to various health issues.

* Expiry Date: Last but not the least, always check the expiry date. The expired products not only lose their efficiency, but they also tend to damage the skin. (IANS/KB)

