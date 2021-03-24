Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story How To Properly Size An Engagement Ring
Lead StoryLife Style

How To Properly Size An Engagement Ring

There are a few easy ways to go about finding your partner’s ring size

0
engagement ring
A guide on how to select your appropriate engagement ring.

By Michael John

There is nothing more special than the day you get down on one knee and propose to the person you love more than anything else. You’re hands are shaking, your heart is thumping. As you slowly begin to drop to the one-kneed pose it feels like it’s taking an eternity. You reach into the inside pocket of your suit jacket and pull out a small box. It suddenly hits your partner what is happening and the joy is sinking in. As you open the box, the glimmer of the perfect engagement ring shines in the moon light. 

It’s a moment you’ve both dreamed about and when you slide the ring onto her finger it… it doesn’t fit!

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

You don’t want to find yourself in this position, but it is all too common. People will spend so much time picking out the perfect engagement ring for their partner that they don’t even realize how important it is to that proposal moment to make sure you bought the right sized ring. 

There are a few easy ways to go about finding your partner’s ring size, and in this article, we’ll help you with some of the good, and not so good ideas.

Borrow One of Their Rings

If your significant other is someone who wears rings often, this can be the simplest way to get their ring size without spoiling the surprise. Pick out on of the rings they wear often and bring it to a jeweler – they will be able to tell you exactly what size it is. Now you know when you buy the engagement ring you will be buying it in a size that they are already wearing.

engagement ring
Buy the engagement ring in a size that you are already wearing. Unsplash

Caution: Make sure if you use this strategy you pick a ring they definitely wear often. You don’t want to grab a ring they’ve outgrown or something that they hold onto for sentimental value, because then you might end up with the wrong size completely.

Wait Until They Fall Asleep

Another way to find their ring size is to wait until they are out cold to test it out. Take a string or piece of thread and wrap it around their ring finger. See how long the portion wrapped around their ring finger is and use that to determine their size.

Caution: This approach can be risky. First, you might accidentally wake them up, and then you will find yourself in an awkward position explaining yourself out of that one. Don’t even try this approach if they are a light sleeper. Second, you need to make sure that you don’t wrap the string too tightly or too loosely in order to truly find the perfect fit. This can lead to improper sizing as well.

ALSO READ: Everything You Need To Know About Engagement Parties

Ask Your Partner

This one might seem obvious, but maybe you don’t have to keep it a secret. If you’ve been in a relationship for a while and are ready to propose, there’s a pretty good chance they are expecting you to propose sometime soon too. You can still keep the actual proposal a surprise, but getting the ring size is important. Contact a jewelry like Ritani, the online based diamond and engagement ring retailer, and they will send you a free ring sizer. This is the best way to rest assured that you pick the right size.

How did you find out your partner’s ring size? Let us know!

(Disclaimer: The article is sponsored, and hence promotes some commercial links.)

Previous articleApple Extends Free Educational Services For Teachers
Next articleIntentionally Inclusive Office Aesthetics

RELATED ARTICLES

Bollywood Interview

OTT Has Changed The Way Showbiz Works: Kirti Kulhari

NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Kirti Kulhari, who has been part of many OTT projects including "The Girl On The Train" and "Four More Shots Please", says that...
Read more
Lead Story

An Exercise In Self Deception: Pakistan Navy’s Aman 21

NewsGram Desk - 0
The Pakistan Navy hosted 'Aman-2021' from February 11-16. The exercise was the seventh edition of the 'AMAN series' of exercises, which started in 2007,...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Consumption Of Strong Coffee Before Exercise Ups Fat Burning In Men

NewsGram Desk - 0
Caffeine about 3 milligrams per kilogram (mg/kg), the equivalent of a strong coffee -- ingested half an hour before aerobic exercise significantly increases the...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,537FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

OTT Has Changed The Way Showbiz Works: Kirti Kulhari

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Kirti Kulhari, who has been part of many OTT projects including "The Girl On The Train" and "Four More Shots Please", says that...
Read more

An Exercise In Self Deception: Pakistan Navy’s Aman 21

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The Pakistan Navy hosted 'Aman-2021' from February 11-16. The exercise was the seventh edition of the 'AMAN series' of exercises, which started in 2007,...
Read more

Consumption Of Strong Coffee Before Exercise Ups Fat Burning In Men

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Caffeine about 3 milligrams per kilogram (mg/kg), the equivalent of a strong coffee -- ingested half an hour before aerobic exercise significantly increases the...
Read more

AI Now Buzzword For Humanity

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
With deep and exclusive reporting, across hundreds of interviews, New York Times Silicon Valley journalist Cade Metz relates the modern history of artificial intelligence...
Read more

51% Recruiters in India indicate New, Replacement Hiring for Jobs: Study

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Hiring is set to bounce back in India as 51 percent of recruiters indicated both new and replacement hiring in their organizations, a new...
Read more

A Pre-And Post-Workout Hair Care Regime To Help You Achieve Healthy Hair

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
As the temperature starts soaring in this part of the year, working out gets increasingly difficult. Sweating in combination with summer heat can make...
Read more

Prioritizing Period Education And Protection Is The Key To Make More Girls Stay In School

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Prioritizing period education and protection is the key to ensuring more and more girls continue to stay in school, says Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar....
Read more

Say No More To Chapped Skin, Refresh Your Routine With Plant-Based Skincare

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
Spring brings a promise of fresh beginnings. It's time for our skin to breathe new life and cast away thick balms and heavy lotions...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

카지노 신규 쿠폰 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
cek sertifikat ssl on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
스카이 파크 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Monika Amadio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
넷마블 포커 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
sm 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 룰렛 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Gwen Lugo on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
lcd suppliers in india on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,537FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada