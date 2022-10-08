Iran Anti-Hijab Protests: Forensics discard 'custodial torture' as the reason behind Mahsa Amini's death

The Iranian Legal Medicine Organisation confirmed that the death of 22-year-old woman Mahsa Amini was not a result of alleged blows to her head or vital organs, a state news media outlet reported.

In its final statement on Amini's death, the forensic organization on Friday said the conclusion was drawn after examining the CT scans of Amini's brain and lung as well as her corpse, and according to the results of her autopsy and pathological tests.