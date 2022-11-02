Canada exploiting Indian students for 'cheap labor', says report

Some Indian students in Canada are accusing the country of using them as a cheap source of labor and discarding them once they're no longer needed, a media report said on Tuesday.

Amid labor shortage and high unemployment rate, which fell to 5.2 percent this September, Immigration Minister Sean Fraser announced a new temporary measure aimed at reducing severe labor shortages in Canada, a Bloomberg report said.

According to the report, PM Justin Trudeau's government introduced the permit extension move to over 5,00,000 international students already in Canada to potentially work more hours, and stay for 18 months after graduation to seek employment.

However, after more than a year, some of these permanent-resident hopefuls have been left without status to work or remain in the country.