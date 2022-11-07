Father outraged after son killed for honking car horn in support of Iranian Anti-Hijab Protests

Yahya Rahimi was driving to work when two men armed with large sticks attacked his car, shattering his windscreen.

As the 31-year-old slowly drove off, a gunshot was heard. Rahimi was dead, his bloodied head resting on the smashed driver’s window.

That is according to a video shared by Hengaw, a rights group registered in Norway that reports on Iran's Kurdish region.

Activists said Rahimi was targeted by plainclothes security agents on October 8 because he had honked his car horn in solidarity with anti-government protests in the northwestern city of Sanandaj, the provincial capital of Iran's Kurdistan Province.

Rahimi is among at least 300 people who have been killed in the government’s brutal crackdown on nationwide protests triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman, in September.