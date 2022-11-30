Bilkis Bano says 'Enmasse premature release of convicts shook the conscience of society'.

The plea contended that the shocking news of the premature release of all the convicts, including the writ petitioner, was revealed to the present petitioner and the public at large when the convicts were honored and photographed in full public glare.

Bano said she is extremely hurt, disturbed, and full of dejection by the early release and sudden and traumatizing presence of 11 of her rapists, who brutally gang-raped her while she was five months pregnant, and inflicted on her person and soul extreme levels of violence and brutality.

The plea submitted that the petitioner approached the state (Gujarat) government requesting the papers/entire file relating to the premature release of all the convicts, but despite reminders, nothing came from the government, much less a response.

The plea added that the prosecuting agency, CBI, and the special CBI court in Mumbai had also declined to grant premature release to the convicts noting that the crime was heinous and gruesome.

Objecting to the release of the 11 convicts, the plea said, "This court holding that the 'State of Gujarat is the appropriate government and not the State of Maharashtra where the case was transferred only for trial', in the respectful submission of this petitioner, is in complete contrast and per-incuriam to the settled position of law laid down by this court."

Bano also filed a separate plea seeking a review of the May 13, 2022 decision of the Supreme Court, which allowed the Gujarat government to decide on August 10 on the remission of the sentence of the convicts.

The review petition said, "It took enormous efforts and time for the present review petitioner - victim of one of the most gruesome and inhuman communal hate crimes this country has ever witnessed - to collect courage and regroup herself to decide to hold the baton once again, after just getting over with the extremely excruciating 17-year long legal battle in ensuring that her culprits are punished for the egregious crime they had committed. Thus, the delay in filing the present review petition."