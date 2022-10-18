Bilkis Bano Rape Case: Gujarat government's reply lacks 'factual statements' says Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that the Gujarat government's response to petitions challenging the remission granted to 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano rape case is "very bulky", where, instead of factual statements, a series of judgments have been cited.

A bench, headed by Justice Ajay Rastogi, orally observed that he has not come across a counter affidavit where a series of judgments have been quoted.

"A very bulky counter. Where is the factual statement, where is the application of mind?" he asked.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Gujarat government, agreed with the observation made by the court and said it could have been avoided. "The judgments were mentioned for easy reference, it could have been avoided," he said.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing petitioners, submitted that he needed time to file the response in the matter.

Justice Rastogi observed that even before he could go through the state government's counter-affidavit, it was visible in the newspapers. Mehta vehemently argued that strangers and third parties cannot raise the challenge to the release of the convicts.