‘Free Them All’: One Year After Dr. Abu Safiya Abducted, Israel Urged to Release Gaza Health Workers

This article was originally published in Common Dreams under . Read the original article. Contact: editor@commondreams.org
By Brett Wilkins
Ahead of Saturday’s one-year anniversary of Israel abducting Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya from the hospital he ran, advocates demanded the release the scores of health still imprisoned by Israeli occupation forces.
“One year ago, Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya was abducted by the Israeli military along with dozens of other medical staff during a horrific raid on the Kamal Adwan Hospital in ,” Dr. Yipeng Ge, a member of Doctors Against , Friday on . “Free Hussam Abu Safiya. Free them all.”
Activist Petra Schurenhofer on X: “It’s been a year since Israel abducted and illegally detained Dr Hussam Abu Safiya. And since then he has been languishing in an Israeli jail, being subjected to cruel and inhumane treatment. Don’t forget him. And don’t stop calling for his release.”
See Also: 20 Years After the Nithari Killings, Surinder Koli Is a Free Man — Victims’ Families Ask, If Not Them, Then Who?
Abu Safiya, the 52-year-old director of Kamal Adwan Hospital, was on December 27, 2024 as (IDF) troops continued their yearlong siege and raids on the facility in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza. The IDF claimed without evidence that Kamal Adwan—the last major functioning hospital in northern Gaza at the time—was a command center.
During a previous Israeli attack on Kamal Adwan, Abu Safiya’s 15-year-old son was killed in a drone strike. Abu Safiya was seriously wounded in a separate drone attack that left six pieces of shrapnel in his leg.
After his capture, Abu Safiya was first jailed at the Sde Teiman prison in Israel’s Negev Desert—where dozens of detainees have died and where , rape, and other abuses have been reported—and then Ofer Prison in the illegally occupied .
Abu Safiya said he has by his captors—including beatings with batons and electric shocks—and suffered severe weight loss, broken ribs, and other injuries, for which he was allegedly denied adequate medical care.
Israeli authorities deny these accusations. However, there have been many documented and otherwise credible reports of health and medical workers being tortured by Israeli forces—sometimes fatally, as in the case of Dr. Adnan al-Bursh, who headed the orthopedic department at al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City.
, the special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories, al-Bursh was “likely raped to death,” a fate by multiple imprisoned by Israel.
Abu Safiya remains in Israeli custody, despite having not been charged with any crimes. Israeli courts have his detention multiple times under so-called “unlawful combatant” legal provisions.
See Also: Delhi Court Grants Bail to Six Students in Delhi Air Pollution Crisis Protest Case, Cites Lack of Maoist Links
In January, Abu Safiya’s mother died of a heart attack that MedGlobal, the Illinois-based nonprofit for which Abu Safiya worked as lead Gaza physician, attributed to “” over her son’s plight.
United Nations agencies and other experts, Israeli forces have destroyed or damaged nearly all of Gaza’s hospitals in hundreds of attacks since the Hamas-led October 7, 2023 attack on Israel. More than 1,500 Palestinian health workers have been killed.
Last year, an independent United Nations commission that “Israel has perpetrated a concerted policy to destroy Gaza’s system as part of a broader assault on Gaza, committing and the crime against humanity of extermination with relentless and deliberate attacks on medical personnel and facilities.”
Israel is currently facing an ongoing genocide case by at the . Israeli Prime Minister and former Defense Minister are by the for alleged crimes against humanity and war crimes including murder and forced .
Albina Abu Safiya, the imprisoned doctor’s wife, last week: “Save my husband before it is too late. His only ‘crime’ was saving the wounded and tending to the wounds of children.”
(GP)
Suggested Reading: