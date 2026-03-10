When Women Organise, Democracy Survives: Why Gender Justice Cannot be a Casualty of Global Crises

A perfect storm for feminist civil society

Over the last two years, women-led and gender-focused organisations have been disproportionately affected by funding cuts and shifting donor priorities. As resources are redirected toward short-term humanitarian responses, security, or geopolitical interests, long-term investments in gender justice, women’s leadership and feminist organising are being deprioritised or framed as “non-essential.”

At the same time, the enabling environment for civil society is shrinking at an alarming rate. Laws restricting rights of association, assembly and expression are increasingly used against feminist and LGBTQ+ movements. Women human rights defenders face surveillance, online harassment, criminalisation and physical threats — the lack of protection or accountability is often alarming.

In digital spaces, the backlash is just as real. Algorithms amplify misogyny, online violence silences women’s voices, and new technologies are deployed without safeguards for gender equality or human rights. Yet feminist organisations are rarely at the table where digital governance decisions are made.

This combination — less funding, fewer freedoms and greater risk — is forcing many organisations into survival mode. And when feminist civil society is weakened, societies become more unequal, more polarised and less democratic.

Gender justice is not a side issue

Despite this reality, gender equality is still too often treated as a thematic add-on or a box-ticking exercise, rather than a core political priority.

But the evidence is clear: when women organise, communities are more resilient. When feminist movements are included, policies are more inclusive. On the contrary, when women’s voices are silenced, democratic backsliding accelerates.

Gender justice is inseparable from civic freedom. There can be no meaningful democracy without the right to organise, protest, speak and dissent — and there can be no genuine enabling environment for civil society if women, girls or marginalised gender groups are excluded, targeted or underfunded.

This is why the current moment demands more than statements of concern. It demands political courage and structural change.