Jharkhand Government and External Affairs Ministry Coordinate Successfully to Release 5 Migrant Workers Abducted by Militants in Niger 8 Months ago

Hemant Soren Requested MEA To Engage In International Coordination With Niger

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren took important notice of the incident, and requested the External Affairs Ministry to engage in international diplomacy to diffuse the situation, and ensure the safe return of the workers. He directed the SMRC to coordinate with the company, KTPL, the Protector of Emigrants under the MEA, and the Indian Embassy in Niamey for their safe release and return.

Militants Attacked The Project Site In April 2025

The incident occurred on April 25, 2025. While taking a break from their work and having lunch, the group of armed militants suddenly launched an unprecedented assault at them, forcing several to run to their safety. Many of the workers tried to escape in a company bus, but it got stuck in the sand. Mojilal Mahto, one of the survivors, informed in an earlier report to the Indian Express in May 2025, that they were being pursued by around 70-80 motorcycles, all of them carrying guns.

Mojilal Mahto also told in the interview that the firing continued for over one hour, and many of them miraculously escaped by slipping into nearby sewage lines; but Sanjay Mahto, Raju Mahto, Chandrika Mahto, Faljit Mahto and Uttam Mahto were not able to escape and subsequently captured by the militants. A Niger local, Adam, was also captured along with them, he added.

See Also: Harish Singh Mahar – A Disabled Staffer at Delhi’s Saket Court Takes His Own Life in a Tragic Incident, Cites Excessive Work Pressure in Suicide Note