‘Honor Killing’ in Iraq Claims Another Victim: 15-Year-Old Girl Murdered By Family Over Refusal to Marry Cousin, Viral Video Shows Relatives Dancing on Streets to ‘Celebrate’ Her Death

AFTER 15-YEAR-OLD Kawthar Bashar Al-Husayjaw was killed by her own family members because she refused to marry her cousin, her corpse, riddled with bullets, was thrown into a mud pit. Dust and mud covered her body, and her small head was hacked off by an axe. Afterwards, the same family members who murdered Kawthar took to the streets in joy, dancing and celebrating her death.

The teenage girl’s murder is yet another instance of “washing shame” in Iran, a term that is more commonly known as “honor killing.”

In a conversation with the media outlet The Guardian, Kawthar’s cousin reiterated the circumstances that led to her death.

A childhood shaped by forced marriage

Kawthar lived in Iraq’s Nahrwan region, situated in the eastern part of the capital city Baghdad. Forcefully taken out of school at age 13, she was made to marry a much older alcoholic man. Her marital life was marred by violence, mistreatment, and abuse. After fleeing back to her family for shelter, who pressured her to return to her husband and abuser, Kawthar threatened to kill herself if she was made to go back. Her divorce was finalized in late 2025.

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Unfortunately, when her cousin came out of prison and asked for her hand in marriage, Kawthar’s family happily complied, “A man’s word is not broken by a girl,” they said, even as she kept expressing her refusal over her cousin’s known usage of drugs and alcohol.

How Kawthar's final days unfolded

On Wednesday, May 6, 2026, the day her wedding was scheduled to take place, Kawthar, fearing the new phase of abuse and violence that was sure to happen in her second marriage, ran away from home. However, her neighbor spotted her and kept her abducted for three days, during which she was subjected to unspeakable horrors.

The horrors did not cease for Kawthar, as the worst was yet to come for her. Family members accused her of absconding with her neighbor. Although she repeatedly told her family that she had not gone with him willingly and was forcibly dragged away, a claim that surveillance camera footage supported, her family refused to believe her. Her father, uncle, and fiancé then interrogated her about the three days she was missing. Afterwards, they took her to an isolated area on the outskirts of Baghdad and murdered her. Her body was riddled with 10 bullet wounds.

In a video widely circulating online, her family members are allegedly seen dancing in the streets in large numbers, singing and ‘celebrating’ Kawthar’s death. They claimed that they “cleansed” her honor by murdering her.

Kawthar’s case has reignited a long-standing debate in Iraq over the safety and protection of women and girls. In the country’s rural and tribal areas, customary law and traditional practices often hold greater influence than formal legal systems in family and social matters.

Human rights organisations have repeatedly warned that weak enforcement of existing laws, combined with social acceptance of “honor” based justifications in some communities, has created an environment where accountability remains inconsistent and justice for victims is often a far-fetched concept.

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The persistent problem of child marriage and “honor killing” in Iraq

Honor killings continue to remain a persistent and widespread issue in Iraq. As per the United Nations Population Fund, around 5000 women are murdered every year around the world in instances of "honor killings." In Iraq, the figure stands at 150, but the number could be larger as many killings simply go unreported.

In 2025, Iraq made an amendment to its 1959 Personal Status Law that would allow religious authorities to have a say in family matters such as marriage and divorce. Consequently, girls younger than 18 years of age could be married with the authorization of a religious head and guardian’s consent. A 2023 survey by the United States found that in Iraq, 28% of girls are married before they turn 18 years of age.

While Iraqi law does not have a direct law concerned with “honor killing,”, killings motivated by “honor” can be excused via legal loopholes. As per articles 128 and 409 of Iraqi Penal Code, “honorable motives” can be cited as “mitigated excuses” in crimes including homicide, which can result in reduced punishment.