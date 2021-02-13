Saturday, February 13, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Identifying Risk Factors Heightening Anxiety In Young Adults During Covid-19
Lead StoryLife Style

Identifying Risk Factors Heightening Anxiety In Young Adults During Covid-19

Childhood was more likely to experience worry dysregulation in adolescence (age 15), which in turn predicted elevated anxiety

0
Anxiety
Anxiety problems in youth. Pixabay

Researchers have identified early risk factors that predicted heightened anxiety in young adults during the Covid-19 pandemic. The findings, published in the Journal of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, could help predict who is at greatest risk of developing anxiety during stressful life events in early adulthood and inform prevention and intervention efforts.

“People differ greatly in how they handle stress,” said researcher Daniel Pine from the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) Section on Development and Affective Neuroscience.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

“This study shows that children’s level of fearfulness predicts how much stress they experience later in life when they confront difficult circumstances, such as the pandemic,” Pine added.

Anxiety
Risk of developing anxiety during stressful life events. Pixabay

For the study, the team examined data from 291 participants who had been followed from toddlerhood to young adulthood as part of a larger study on temperament and socio-emotional development.

ALSO READ: People With Mental Disorder On Risk Of Dying From Covid19

The researchers found that participants who continued to show a temperament characteristic called behavioral inhibition in childhood were more likely to experience worry dysregulation in adolescence (age 15), which in turn predicted elevated anxiety during the early months of the Covid-19 pandemic when the participants were in young adulthood (around age 18).

Behavioral inhibition is a childhood temperament characterized by high levels of cautious, fearful, and avoidant responses to unfamiliar people, objects, and situations. Previous studies have established that children who display behavioral inhibition are at increased risk of developing anxiety disorders later. (IANS)

Previous articleThis V-Day Indian Authors Renew Their Pledges To Their Passion Of Writing

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

This V-Day Indian Authors Renew Their Pledges To Their Passion Of Writing

NewsGram Desk - 0
2020 has proven to be a challenging year for most relationships, including authors' relationship with their writing. Ahead of Valentine's Day, four Indian writers,...
Read more
Business

6 Ways To Empower Women Across The World

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Anil Kumar There are certain arguments that women have progressed when talking of empowerment. However, there is still a road ahead and there is...
Read more
Indian History & Culture

Ashtottaram 37: OṀ KRUṪAJNATĀNUGRAHABHŨMYAI NAMAH

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Devakinandan Pasupuleti  Ashtottaram  37) OṀ KRUṪAJNATĀNUGRAHABHŨMYAI NAMAH   Ashtottaram 37:  OṀ (AUM) -KRU-ṪA-JNA-TAA-NU-GRA-HA-BHOO-MYAI—NA-MA- HA        ॐ कृतज्ञतानुग्रहभूम्यै नमः Krutajnata is defined as having a feeling of gratitude and appreciation...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Identifying Risk Factors Heightening Anxiety In Young Adults During Covid-19

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have identified early risk factors that predicted heightened anxiety in young adults during the Covid-19 pandemic. The findings, published in the Journal of...
Read more

This V-Day Indian Authors Renew Their Pledges To Their Passion Of Writing

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
2020 has proven to be a challenging year for most relationships, including authors' relationship with their writing. Ahead of Valentine's Day, four Indian writers,...
Read more

6 Ways To Empower Women Across The World

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Anil Kumar There are certain arguments that women have progressed when talking of empowerment. However, there is still a road ahead and there is...
Read more

Ashtottaram 37: OṀ KRUṪAJNATĀNUGRAHABHŨMYAI NAMAH

Indian History & Culture NewsGram Desk - 0
By Devakinandan Pasupuleti  Ashtottaram  37) OṀ KRUṪAJNATĀNUGRAHABHŨMYAI NAMAH   Ashtottaram 37:  OṀ (AUM) -KRU-ṪA-JNA-TAA-NU-GRA-HA-BHOO-MYAI—NA-MA- HA        ॐ कृतज्ञतानुग्रहभूम्यै नमः Krutajnata is defined as having a feeling of gratitude and appreciation...
Read more

World Radio Day 2021: Understanding Its History, Significance And Theme

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
BY SHWETA PORWAL Every year 13th February is celebrated as an international day dedicated to Radio. 13th February is celebrated as World Radio Day proclaimed...
Read more

Great Songs Come Out of Experiments: Composer Duo Sachin-Jigar

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Composer duo Sachin-Jigar say that they are exploring independent music more deeply, and hope to come out with great songs through their experimentations. With Valentine's...
Read more

Antibodies Against COVID May Last For Up to 8 Months or Longer After Vaccination: AIIMS Director

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Randeep Guleria on Friday said that antibodies against the novel Coronavirus disease may last for up...
Read more

Indian Smartphone Market To Potentially Grow Over 10 Percent In 2021

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The smartphone market in India will potentially grow over 10 percent (year-on-year) in 2021 and 5G shipments are expected to grow tenfold to cross...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

maryland criminal attorneys on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
https://sites.google.com/view/link-alternatif-poker88 on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Anthony Persse on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
bandarq on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
متابعين انستقرام خليجيين on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
شراء متابعين سناب متفاعلين on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Slot on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Lovie Blohm on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
شراء متابعين انستقرام الامارات on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
زيادة متابعين في الانستقرام on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada