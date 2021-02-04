Thursday, February 4, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness People With Mental Disorder On Risk Of Dying From Covid19
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

People With Mental Disorder On Risk Of Dying From Covid19

In the study, the severe mental disorder was referred to as psychotic disorders, such as schizophrenia and bipolar disorder

0
Mental disorde
Severe mental disorders can lead to premature biological ageing. Pixabay

Older people with severe mental disorders are at significantly increased risk of dying from Covid-19, a new study suggests. The findings indicate that among the elderly, the proportion of deaths due to Covid-19 was almost fourfold for those with severe mental disorders compared to non-mentally ill people of the same age.

“We see a high excess mortality due to Covid-19 among the elderly with severe mental disorders, which gives us reason to consider whether this group should be given priority for vaccines,” said researcher Martin Maripuu, Associate Professor at Umea University in Sweden.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

For the study, published in the journal Frontiers in Psychiatry, the team studied data covering the entire Swedish population over the age of 20 during the period. Among citizens with a severe mental disorder, 130 people died from Covid-19 during this period, which corresponded to 0.1 percent of the group. Among people who had not been diagnosed with a severe mental disorder, the mortality rate was almost halved, 0.06 percent.

ALSO READ: Study: No Benefit From Arthritis Drug For Covid19 Patients

Above all, after the age of 60, people with severe mental disorders had higher excess mortality compared with the general population of the same age. In the age group 60-79 years, death from Covid-19 was almost four times as common among people with a severe mental disorder. In the study, the severe mental disorder was referred to as psychotic disorders, such as schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. The study did not include depression or anxiety in the term, although these conditions can also be severe, the team said.

“It might be that severe mental disorders can lead to premature biological aging, that the disease impairs health and the immune system in general or that this group has other risk factors such as obesity,” Maripuu said. “It is always important to address both, mental and physical health problems of people with these disorders,” Maripuu added. (IANS)

Previous articleHAL Unveiled CATS Giving IAF A Boost
Next articleMatthew McConaughey Pens An Unconventional Memoir

RELATED ARTICLES

India

Origins Terrorism And Methods To Combat It In India

NewsGram Desk - 0
During the Cold War, the CIA had armed and supported several mujahedeen groups to conduct raids against the Soviet forces camped in Afghanistan. During...
Read more
Lead Story

Matthew McConaughey Pens An Unconventional Memoir

NewsGram Desk - 0
From Academy Award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey comes an unconventional memoir filled with raucous stories, outlaw wisdom, and lessons learned the hard way about living...
Read more
India

HAL Unveiled CATS Giving IAF A Boost

NewsGram Desk - 0
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Thursday unveiled a leap in technology of teaming up unmanned aircraft and vehicles with manned jets similar to the...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Origins Terrorism And Methods To Combat It In India

India NewsGram Desk - 0
During the Cold War, the CIA had armed and supported several mujahedeen groups to conduct raids against the Soviet forces camped in Afghanistan. During...
Read more

Matthew McConaughey Pens An Unconventional Memoir

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
From Academy Award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey comes an unconventional memoir filled with raucous stories, outlaw wisdom, and lessons learned the hard way about living...
Read more

People With Mental Disorder On Risk Of Dying From Covid19

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Older people with severe mental disorders are at significantly increased risk of dying from Covid-19, a new study suggests. The findings indicate that among...
Read more

HAL Unveiled CATS Giving IAF A Boost

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Thursday unveiled a leap in technology of teaming up unmanned aircraft and vehicles with manned jets similar to the...
Read more

Chemotherapy Lowers Immunity Making Patients More Susceptible To Covid-19 Infection

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The impact of the pandemic has been disastrous for many, including cancer patients, as health experts on Thursday stressed that chemotherapy treatment decreases the...
Read more

Bollywood Actor Pulkit Samrat Encourages Moviegoers To Watch Films In Theatres

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood actor Pulkit Samrat encourages moviegoers to watch films in theatres, as the business of cinema provides livelihood to a large population. Welcoming the government's...
Read more

Budget-Friendly Carpet Trends To Look For To Stay With Today’s Trend

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Carpets provide comfort, warmth, to protect floorings from wear and tear & for home decor as well. They can light up a room instantly...
Read more

World Cancer Day – 4 February 2021 Alcohol And Tobacco Addiction Increases Cancer Risk In India Doctors Appeal Urgent Changes In Urban...

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By Umesh Bhogle World Cancer Day is celebrated on February 4 every year through the Union for International Cancer Control. The purpose of World Cancer...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

informasi selanjutnya on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
situs slot online on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
poker qq online on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Idn Poker on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Criston on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
poker on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
informasi selanjutnya on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
slot online on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
poker Qq online on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
poker Qq online on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada