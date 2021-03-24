Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness IISc Discovered More Efficient Way To Detect TB
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

IISc Discovered More Efficient Way To Detect TB

The early and accurate diagnosis followed by timely treatment is the key prerequisite to fight tuberculosis (TB) and reduce its global burden

0
TB
Tuberculosis each year exceeds deaths caused by malaria. Unsplash

Researchers in Microbiology and Cell Biology of the country’s premier research institute, the Indian Institute of Sciences (IISc) have found a new, faster, and more efficient way to detect whether a person has active Tuberculosis (TB) by using their immune response to certain proteins unique to the TB bacilli. The new research was published in the Clinical Infectious Diseases journal published by Oxford University Press, London in its latest edition.

Tuberculosis each year exceeds deaths caused by malaria, AIDS, and all tropical diseases combined, making tuberculosis the world’s single largest killer. Tuberculosis (TB), particularly in forms that affect body parts other than the lungs, can be tricky to diagnose.
Researchers led by S. Vijaya in the Department of Microbiology and Cell Biology have found a new, faster, and more efficient way to use a person’s immune response to certain proteins unique to the TB bacilli to detect whether they have active TB.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

The team has discovered that active TB can be diagnosed if blood samples have immune cells with the following signature – having the biochemicals CD38 and CD4 but lacking CD27 while releasing a messenger molecule called Tumor Necrotic Factor (TNF-a).

“Immune cells in our blood have different sets of molecules on their surface – proteins, sugars, small compounds – depending on whether they are inactive as in healthy people, fighting a current infection, or remembering a past infection. The presence or absence of a certain unique combination of such molecules (called a biomarker) makes it possible to detect current disease in the body.

TB
Active TB can be diagnosed if blood samples have immune cells. Unsplash

Biomarkers are used by our organs and immune system to check and react to foreign particles, allergens, and most importantly, harmful microorganisms,” the paper explained. In their experiments, the research team added TB antigens to a blood sample to trigger an immune reaction. Analyzing the presence or absence of marker proteins on T cells of the blood sample later using a method called flow cytometry, it was possible to accurately diagnose tuberculosis.

ALSO READ: Blood Protein Test Can Detect Head Trauma in 15 Minutes

The early and accurate diagnosis followed by timely treatment is the key prerequisite to fight tuberculosis (TB) and reduce its global burden. Despite scientific advances, the rapid and correct diagnosis of both pulmonary and extrapulmonary tuberculosis remains a challenge due to traditional reliance on detection of the elusive bacilli, the researchers claimed.

The paper said that Mycobacterium tuberculosis (Mtb)-specific host immune activation and cytokine production have shown significant promise as alternative means of detecting and distinguishing active disease from latent infection. The diagnostic ability of phenotypic markers on Mtb-specific cytokine-producing immune cell subsets for identifying active tuberculosis. In a country like India where TB is endemic, several people have been infected and carry immune cells specific to this organism, making it difficult to distinguish infection from disease. words. (IANS/SP)

Previous articleReport: Is India’s Green Recovery Green Enough ?

RELATED ARTICLES

Environment

Report: Is India’s Green Recovery Green Enough ?

NewsGram Desk - 0
While India has committed more public money than any other economy to date -- at least $122 billion -- to support the energy sector...
Read more
Bollywood Interview

OTT Has Changed The Way Showbiz Works: Kirti Kulhari

NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Kirti Kulhari, who has been part of many OTT projects including "The Girl On The Train" and "Four More Shots Please", says that...
Read more
Lead Story

An Exercise In Self Deception: Pakistan Navy’s Aman 21

NewsGram Desk - 0
The Pakistan Navy hosted 'Aman-2021' from February 11-16. The exercise was the seventh edition of the 'AMAN series' of exercises, which started in 2007,...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,537FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

IISc Discovered More Efficient Way To Detect TB

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers in Microbiology and Cell Biology of the country's premier research institute, the Indian Institute of Sciences (IISc) have found a new, faster, and...
Read more

Report: Is India’s Green Recovery Green Enough ?

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
While India has committed more public money than any other economy to date -- at least $122 billion -- to support the energy sector...
Read more

OTT Has Changed The Way Showbiz Works: Kirti Kulhari

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Kirti Kulhari, who has been part of many OTT projects including "The Girl On The Train" and "Four More Shots Please", says that...
Read more

An Exercise In Self Deception: Pakistan Navy’s Aman 21

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The Pakistan Navy hosted 'Aman-2021' from February 11-16. The exercise was the seventh edition of the 'AMAN series' of exercises, which started in 2007,...
Read more

Consumption Of Strong Coffee Before Exercise Ups Fat Burning In Men

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Caffeine about 3 milligrams per kilogram (mg/kg), the equivalent of a strong coffee -- ingested half an hour before aerobic exercise significantly increases the...
Read more

AI Now Buzzword For Humanity

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
With deep and exclusive reporting, across hundreds of interviews, New York Times Silicon Valley journalist Cade Metz relates the modern history of artificial intelligence...
Read more

51% Recruiters in India indicate New, Replacement Hiring for Jobs: Study

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Hiring is set to bounce back in India as 51 percent of recruiters indicated both new and replacement hiring in their organizations, a new...
Read more

A Pre-And Post-Workout Hair Care Regime To Help You Achieve Healthy Hair

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
As the temperature starts soaring in this part of the year, working out gets increasingly difficult. Sweating in combination with summer heat can make...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

카지노 신규 쿠폰 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
cek sertifikat ssl on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
스카이 파크 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Monika Amadio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
넷마블 포커 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
sm 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 룰렛 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Gwen Lugo on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
lcd suppliers in india on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,537FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada