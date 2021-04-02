Friday, April 2, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story IIT-BHU Developed A System To Extract Toxic Substance From Water
Lead StoryScience & Technology

IIT-BHU Developed A System To Extract Toxic Substance From Water

Two different types of adsorbent from the ashes of teak wood sawdust and neem stalk, thereby, separating the harmful metals, ions from the water that can be made potable

0
water
BHU (Banaras Hindu University). Wikimedia Commons

The scientists of IIT-BHU have developed a system to extract toxic substances from water by using ash made from teak and neem wood. This method is not only eco-friendly but also inexpensive and can also be adapted to purify Ganga water besides reducing the cost of ROs while retaining the available minerals in the water.

Vishal Mishra, an assistant professor of biochemical engineering, and his team have prepared two different types of adsorbent from the ashes of teak wood sawdust and neem stalk, thereby, separating the harmful metals, ions from the water that can be made potable.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

He said that in recent years, adsorption has been considered inexpensive and more effective than other chemical techniques. It costs less and is considered very effective in the prevention of water-borne diseases. Mishra said that the wood powder of teak (scientific name: Tectona grandis) is mixed with sodium thiosulfate and heated in an atmosphere of nitrogen to make activated charcoal.

Also, the adsorbent is also made from neem (scientific name: Azadirachta Indica) and stalk ash (neem twig ash). On one hand, the teak can extract harmful gases, ions, sulfur, selenium in water from coal made of wood, and, on the other, the study of neem ash is intended for the treatment of polluted water containing copper, nickel, and zinc.

water
Inexpensive and more effective than other chemical techniques. Pixabay

He pointed out that many researchers in the world have already investigated available porous (perforated / extremely small holes) charcoal as an active agent, but their method of chemical synthesis involves several drawbacks.

Porous charcoal made from sawdust wood powder is harmless and eco-friendly. Sodium thiosulfate is not a toxic reagent (a chemical substance helps in the discovery of other substances). It has many medicinal applications. On the other hand, neem seeds, bark, and leaves have been used as an adsorbent by various researchers but neem stalk ashes have not been used for the purity of water.

ALSO READ: How IITs Are Helping People Get Clean Drinking Water Across The Country

He said that the nickel present in water is responsible for asthma, neuro disorder, nausea, kidney and lung cancer. Zinc causes fatigue, lethargy, dizziness, and excessive thirst while the excess copper in the water is genotoxic, which can cause changes in DNA and also damage the liver and kidneys. According to him, this method can also be adapted to purify Ganga water. The Ganga is rich in nickel, zinc, and copper.

The packed Bed Column (PBC) method in Ganga is made clean with the help of ETP (Efficient Treatment Plant). In these ETPs, initiatives can be taken to clean Ganga water very cheaply, using coal made from teak wood and ash made from Neem stalks. He said that it may also reduce the cost of RO being sold in the market. Currently, RO systems are installed in almost every household. Coal made from teak wood sawdust can be used to purify water in place of the activated charcoal in the RO system. This will also reduce the total cost of RO and the available minerals in the water will be safe. (IANS/SP)

Previous articleStudy: 80% Delhi-NCR Residents Feel Sleepy During Work

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Study: 80% Delhi-NCR Residents Feel Sleepy During Work

NewsGram Desk - 0
The fourth edition of a pan-India sleep study by Wakefit. co ranks Delhi-NCR as the top among those fearing insomnia across India. In Gurugram,...
Read more
Lead Story

Carpet Making In India Has Evolved Since Its Inception

NewsGram Desk - 0
Carpet making is an ancient craft that was introduced in the 16th century during the reign of the Mughal Emperor, Akbar. The weavers that...
Read more
Lead Story

Food Insecurity: More Than 1.4 Million Kenyans Are At Risk Of Hunger

NewsGram Desk - 0
More than 1.4 million Kenyans are at risk of hunger, starvation and potentially face acute food insecurity, a government official warned on Thursday. Cyrus...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,527FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

IIT-BHU Developed A System To Extract Toxic Substance From Water

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The scientists of IIT-BHU have developed a system to extract toxic substances from water by using ash made from teak and neem wood. This...
Read more

Study: 80% Delhi-NCR Residents Feel Sleepy During Work

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
The fourth edition of a pan-India sleep study by Wakefit. co ranks Delhi-NCR as the top among those fearing insomnia across India. In Gurugram,...
Read more

Carpet Making In India Has Evolved Since Its Inception

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Carpet making is an ancient craft that was introduced in the 16th century during the reign of the Mughal Emperor, Akbar. The weavers that...
Read more

Food Insecurity: More Than 1.4 Million Kenyans Are At Risk Of Hunger

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
More than 1.4 million Kenyans are at risk of hunger, starvation and potentially face acute food insecurity, a government official warned on Thursday. Cyrus...
Read more

Report: 6 in 10 Workers Concerned About Their Job Loss Due To Machines

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Close to 40 percent of workers worldwide think their job could disappear in five years, six in 10 are worried that machines would take...
Read more

Specially Formulated Nutrition To Improve Quality Of Life In HIV Patients

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Malnutrition and HIV/AIDs are known to complement each other. Malnutrition compromises the immune system and reduces the capacity of the body to fight HIV...
Read more

Practicing Mindfulness In Daily Life

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Jaya Choudhary The other day I was driving to work and had a moment of thought where I felt my presence and realized I am...
Read more

COVID-19 And Freedom From Arbitrary Arrest/Detention

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Anil Kumar Due to the global pandemic, there is the ongoing issue of the unlawful, arbitrary arrest and detention of individuals based on faulty...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

situs judi on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
judi slot on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
온라인 바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Vape Pen Battery on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Lauri Jasprizza on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
솔레어카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
더나인카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
hospedagem de sites 30 dias gratis on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
엠 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라 게임 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,527FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada