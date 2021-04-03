Saturday, April 3, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Impact Of Covid Pandemic On Mobile Gaming Industry
Lead StoryScience & Technology

Impact Of Covid Pandemic On Mobile Gaming Industry

Much before the pandemic, mobile gaming was on the upswing, driven by the ubiquitous smartphones and the availability of low-cost data

0
Mobile gaming
The growth in mobile gaming was led not by serious gamers, but rather by casual and hyper-casual gamers. Pixabay

Amid the pandemic, especially the everything-from-home year, mobile gaming took off spectacularly in India. For consumers trying to deal with the prolonged social isolation, along with all the anxiety and ambiguity of the last year, mobile gaming provided a creative outlet. From my vantage point, I know of loved ones and peers who took to mobile games more fervently during the past year.

As we complete the pandemic anniversary, let us ponder over what is actually driving mobile gaming, and what does the future portends. As smartphones continue to be the central nervous system of human lives, the dependence on phones for work, for learning, and most importantly, for unwinding and socializing through gaming rose during the last year. Much before the pandemic, mobile gaming was on the upswing, driven by the ubiquitous smartphones and the availability of low-cost data.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

 

At CyberMedia Research (CMR), our ongoing research around gaming has thrown some interesting insights. For instance, mobile gaming in India is driven by an array of gamer personas, ranging from the serious to the hyper-casual gamers. The growth in mobile gaming was led not by serious gamers, but rather by casual and hyper-casual gamers.

The democratization of gaming can be traced to smartphone usage. With smartphones, the need for dedicated gaming hardware devices is not felt. No consoles required. Additionally, mobile gaming apps evoke a sense of familiarity with consumers. Think Puzzles. Or card games. With the ease of access to such ‘freemium’ gaming apps online, more users than before, who typically do not identify themselves as ‘gamers’ have taken up gaming.

Mobile gaming
With smartphones, the need for dedicated gaming hardware devices is not felt. Pixabay

Our research points out the gaming intents vary across consumer cohorts. For instance, serious gamers primarily play to ‘relieve stress’, while casual and hyper-casual gamers seek to have ‘fun’. The choice of games is dictated by recommendations from friends and family. Social networking and social messaging platforms are two of the prominent channels for consumer awareness around new games.

Today’s gamers have, on average, close to seven games installed on their mobile phones. Among these, there are at least four games that they play avidly. Interestingly, men prefer to unwind with mobile games in the early evening, while women mostly chose to play late at night. On average, the duration of gaming play spans close to 90 minutes. Indians have traditionally enjoyed freemium offerings and seek value. The spike in-game time during the pandemic led many gamers to veer towards paid gaming apps.

ALSO READ: Report: 1 In 2 Mobile Users In India Are Hooked To Gaming

For instance, six out of 10 serious gamers chose paid gaming apps, while others continued to use ‘freemium’ apps. Amidst the nationwide lockdown in early 2020, the use of paid gaming increased by 15 percent, while ‘freemium’ gaming apps increased by a mere 8 percent. It will be interesting to see how this trend pans out in 2021 and beyond. ‘Freemium’ will probably continue to be the mainstay.

When it comes to smartphones, today’s gamers seek more — more RAM, better battery life, increased storage, faster touch response, and better processors. Smartphone brands are responding to the evolving mobile gaming needs. They seek to differentiate themselves with a focus on high refresh rates for smoother performance, enhanced displays, and bigger batteries, among others. As we look ahead, mobile gaming will only continue to become more mainstream. In doing so, it will become more exciting, more immersive, and more social than before.(IANS/JC)

Previous articleResearchers Identified Nine Potential New Covid-19 Treatments
Next articleGoogle To Restrict Apps From Scanning Entire App List On Phones

RELATED ARTICLES

Environment

Where Did Earth Get Its Carbon From?

NewsGram Desk - 0
Carbon survived an interstellar journey to reach the Earth, entirely avoiding vaporization, as believed earlier, according to a new study. Carbon is the backbone...
Read more
Business

Unemployment Rate Declined In India Due To Economic Activities

NewsGram Desk - 0
As economic activities continue to gain momentum, the unemployment rate in India declined to 6.5 percent in March, according to data from the Centre...
Read more
Environment

Report: Plants Absorb A Vast Amount Of Toxic Mercury Gas In Atmosphere

NewsGram Desk - 0
Plants absorb a vast amount of toxic mercury gas in the atmosphere and help to reduce the pollutant worldwide by depositing the element into...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,526FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Where Did Earth Get Its Carbon From?

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Carbon survived an interstellar journey to reach the Earth, entirely avoiding vaporization, as believed earlier, according to a new study. Carbon is the backbone...
Read more

Unemployment Rate Declined In India Due To Economic Activities

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
As economic activities continue to gain momentum, the unemployment rate in India declined to 6.5 percent in March, according to data from the Centre...
Read more

Report: Plants Absorb A Vast Amount Of Toxic Mercury Gas In Atmosphere

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Plants absorb a vast amount of toxic mercury gas in the atmosphere and help to reduce the pollutant worldwide by depositing the element into...
Read more

Engineering Exports Jump 70% In March

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
In a major rebound of trade since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, exports of engineering goods from the country recorded an impressive 70.28...
Read more

Google Wi Fi App Getting Rolled Into Google Home App

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Google is reportedly shutting down its dedicated Google Wifi app for managing its routers and rolling that functionality over to the Google Home app...
Read more

Here’s How Chronic Stress Linked To Hair Loss

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have identified the biological mechanism by which chronic stress impairs hair follicle stem cells, confirming long-standing observations that stress might lead to hair...
Read more

A List Of Reads You Can Curl Up With This Summer

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
As the year heralds the season of warmth, one may be tempted to spend sunny afternoons inside, in the company of good storytelling. IANSlife...
Read more

Attack On Hindu Temple In Rawalpindi By Assailants

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Unidentified assailants ransacked a 74-year-old Hindu temple located in Rawalpindi's Purana Qila area. As per the police authorities, a case has been registered at...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

situs judi on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
judi slot on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
온라인 바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Vape Pen Battery on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Lauri Jasprizza on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
솔레어카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
더나인카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
hospedagem de sites 30 dias gratis on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
엠 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라 게임 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,526FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada