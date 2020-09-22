Tuesday, September 22, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment Bollywood Interview "It is Important To Support Folk Artists and Daily Workers in Trying...
EntertainmentBollywood InterviewLead Story

“It is Important To Support Folk Artists and Daily Workers in Trying Times”, Says Popular Singer Shaan

The singer is supporting the "very worthy" cause of 'Together Louder Stronger' which is a fundraiser featuring renowned entertainment artists performing from their homes

0
Shaan
Sharing his views on music bringing people together, Shaan shared: "During the pandemic where we have to maintain social distance, music is one thing that breaks through all the barriers, breaks through all the distances". Pinterest

Popular playback singer Shaan says that folk artists and daily workers are keeping the music heritage and industry intact, and it’s crucial for the society to support them in these trying times.

“Our country’s musical heritage is on the shoulders of our folk artists and in the present situation of the pandemic, it is very difficult for them to find livelihood and to feed their families. At this stage, it is very crucial for us to support our folk artists – our industry, workers who are keeping our heritage intact,” Shaan, 47, told IANSlife.

The singer is supporting the “very worthy” cause of ‘Together Louder Stronger’ by Anahad Foundation and Believe Entertainment, which is a fundraiser featuring renowned entertainment artists performing from their homes that will raise funds to support the unsung unseen performance industry workers (freelancers and daily wagers) and folk artists during the ongoing pandemic. It is aimed at conserving India’s beautiful folk music heritage and its artists.

Please Follow NewsGram on Facebook To Get Latest Updates!

While mainstream artists are now going digital and have found alternatives during these unprecedented times, it is the freelancers and daily wagers of this industry along with the folk artists for whom the lockdown has had a devastating impact. Up to 20 mainstream and independent, highly talented musician and stars of India like Shaan, Mame Khan, Jonita Gandhi, Benny Dayal, When Chai Met Toast, Bhuvan Bam, Nithyasree Mahadevan, and others have come together to support these folk artists, workers, and their families at this critical time through this fundraising initiative on Saturday, September 26, live on Facebook and YouTube channels of Anahad Foundation and Believe Entertainment.

Shaan
Popular playback singer Shaan says that folk artists and daily workers are keeping the music heritage and industry intact, and it’s crucial for the society to support them in these trying times. Pinterest

Sharing his views on music bringing people together, Shaan shared: “During the pandemic where we have to maintain social distance, music is one thing that breaks through all the barriers, breaks through all the distances. Listening to music, even if it’s online, is a great connector especially when we are together and appreciating the same piece of music, from our homes. Music binds us all and has a positive effect, more so at a time when everyone is going through such hardships.”

How soon can musicians go back to performing on the ground for an audience? The noted singer says: “The world is waiting for a vaccine and hopefully that happens soon. 2020 is a year for self-help where we as musicians work harder on our skills and understand the kind of music we want to create and collaborate on. Come 2021, once everyone is comfortable in being in gatherings and groups, the quality of the music will be much better and the kind of music that we are going to listen to, understand, and appreciate is going to be of a higher level. It’s going to be a good time for music starting in 2021.”

ALSO READ: Self-Driving Cars To Navigate Rush Hour Traffic On This Planet: NASA

This initiative, according to Abhinav Agrawal, Founder – Director, Anahad Foundation, will try to provide financial aid to around 600 performance industry workers across the country. (IANS)

Previous articleHere’s How The Art of “Writing” Became an Empowerment Tool For These Female Authors
Next articleLockdown Taught Me Greatest Lessons of Life: Mouni Roy

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Top 5 Beach Activities in Asia

Image Gallery - 0
Blessed with some of the most beautiful beaches in the world, Asia has something for everyone. From idyllic white-sand beaches fringed by palm trees...
Read more
Business

Here’s Why You Should Switch to Contact Lenses, and It’s Not Just About Looks

Image Gallery - 0
Traditionally, we use eyeglasses for correcting vision problems such as near-sightedness (myopia) and far-sightedness (hyperopia). Glasses are both affordable and convenient to wear for...
Read more
Education

This Indian Couple Run Street-Side Classes For Poor And Needy Children

Image Gallery - 0
On a quiet road in India's capital, tucked away on a wide, red-bricked sidewalk, children set adrift by the country's COVID-19 lockdown are being...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,143FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,774FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Top 5 Beach Activities in Asia

Business Image Gallery - 0
Blessed with some of the most beautiful beaches in the world, Asia has something for everyone. From idyllic white-sand beaches fringed by palm trees...
Read more

Here’s Why You Should Switch to Contact Lenses, and It’s Not Just About Looks

Business Image Gallery - 0
Traditionally, we use eyeglasses for correcting vision problems such as near-sightedness (myopia) and far-sightedness (hyperopia). Glasses are both affordable and convenient to wear for...
Read more

This Indian Couple Run Street-Side Classes For Poor And Needy Children

Education Image Gallery - 0
On a quiet road in India's capital, tucked away on a wide, red-bricked sidewalk, children set adrift by the country's COVID-19 lockdown are being...
Read more

Lockdown Taught Me Greatest Lessons of Life: Mouni Roy

Bollywood Interview Image Gallery - 0
Actress Mouni Roy, who will soon be seen in the digital film, London Confidential, opposite Purab Kohli, says that lockdown taught her some of...
Read more

“It is Important To Support Folk Artists and Daily Workers in Trying Times”, Says Popular Singer Shaan

Bollywood Interview Image Gallery - 0
Popular playback singer Shaan says that folk artists and daily workers are keeping the music heritage and industry intact, and it's crucial for the...
Read more

Here’s How The Art of “Writing” Became an Empowerment Tool For These Female Authors

Lead Story Image Gallery - 0
By Siddhi Jain Being a female author can come with its own set of challenges, especially when one is trying to juggle a career in...
Read more

Self-Driving Cars To Navigate Rush Hour Traffic On This Planet: NASA

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A laser-based technology designed to help spacecraft land on a proverbial dime for missions to the Moon and Mars is also helping self-driving cars...
Read more

Choose Correct Diet And Workout To Stay Motivated: Actor Sunny Singh

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Sunny Singh says when you choose the correct diet and workout, you will always be motivated. "It's been quite a long that I've been...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,143FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,774FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada