Tuesday, October 13, 2020
India-Mexico Discuss Ways to Enhance Tourism

At the Fifth Meeting of BHLG, India-Mexico Discuss Promoting Tourism

India-Mexico
Mexico and India look up to the ways to extend the people to people contact with each other countries. Unsplash

To strengthen trade ties, India and Mexico will explore ways to promote tourism and enhance people to people contact.

This was decided at the fifth meeting of the India-Mexico Bilateral High-Level Group on Trade, Investment and Cooperation (BHLG) held earlier this month, an official communique said on Tuesday.

India-Mexico
To strengthen trade ties, India and Mexico will explore ways to promote tourism. Unsplash

“Both sides discussed a number of bilateral ongoing and outstanding issues, ranging from ‘Audio-visual Co-production, Bilateral Investment Treaty’, market access for agricultural products, a cooperation framework on ‘Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) & Technical Barriers to Trade’ (TBT) measures between the two countries, co-operation in the ‘Intellectual Property Rights’, and exploring ways to promote tourism and people-to-people contact between India and Mexico,” the communique said.

Also Read: Concern on COVID-Appropriate Behavior During Festivals by GoM

“They also agreed to expand and diversify the bilateral trade relationship to tap the potential of the complementarities between India and Mexico through enhanced cooperation in pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, healthcare, agro-products, fisheries, food processing, and aerospace industry, etc.” (IANS)

