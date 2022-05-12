The court rejects demand for the removal of Gyanvapi Masjid survey team

Recently, in the ongoing Gyanvapi Masjid case, the Varanasi district court has given a major victory to the petitioners from the Hindu side. The district court, while allowing the Gyanvapi Masjid's site survey, has rejected the demand for the removal of the Advocate Commissioner from the survey team. Moreover, in addition to this, the court has appointed two additional advocates to help the Advocate Commissioner. The court said that the survey will be completed by May 17 and any disruptor or hurdle creator should be dealt with strictly.

The Gyanvapi Masjid Management Committee had earlier demanded the removal of Advocate Commissioner Ajay Mishra from the survey team. The masjid management complained about him saying that he was surveying the areas in the Gyanvapi Masjid site that are not prescribed in the survey ordered by the court.