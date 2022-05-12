What's the new phenomenon of the Tomato Fever?

The topic of Tomato Fever is currently trending on social media as many people from across the country are curious to know more about his new phenomenon. Some are looking at it with curiosity while some are drowned in fear. So far 82 cases of Tomato Fever have been reported in Kollam city of Kerala, after which the administration has swung into action. The effects of this fever are being observed only in children below 5 years of age. However, the Health Department says that special attention is being taken to the situation of tomato fever in the state.

What is Tomato Fever?

This unidentified tomato fever is also known as tomato flu. The skin of children infected by this fever turns red and becomes like round blisters and that's why this fever is known as tomato fever.

However, nothing is yet clear about the true identity of this fever or whether it is viral type or chikungunya type. According to experts, this fever, currently observed in children under five years of age, can also be a result of dengue fever.

What are the symptoms of Tomato Fever?

Talking about the symptoms, experts say that red coloured blisters are visible on the skin of children infected with this fever. In some children, rashes and itching has also been observed. Also, complaints like dry mouth have been reported in infected children. Along with high fever, discolouration of hands, knees, hips, and body pain, joint swelling, and fatigue are also the symptoms of tomato fever.

How to escape?

If any of the above symptoms are visible in children, one must immediately contact the doctor. If someone is infected with this fever, they should ensure to remain hydrated throughout the day. The infected person should take warm baths and should ensure to avoid scratching the rashes and ulcers that appear on the skin. By taking special care about the cleanliness, isolating the infected person from getting in contact with others, and ensuring proper rest for the infected person, one can avoid the fever from getting serious.

Although Kollam city has reported the maximum number of these fever cases, health officials have warned the state that it could spread to other districts as well.