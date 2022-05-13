What's behind the claim about the Taj Mahal being a Hindu Temple?

While the Hindu side is trying to persuade the court to order the opening and surveying of the 22 rooms of the Taj Mahal, there is much talk going on among the general public regarding the mysteries of the monument. It is said that there are more than 700 signs found in the 22 rooms of the Taj Mahal, which confirms that there was previously a temple in the place of the Taj Mahal. Details about most of the secrets about the monument have been mentioned in the book - 'Taj Mahal Tejo Mahalaya Shiv Mandir Hai' written by historian Purushottam Nagesh Oak. Also, several other internet sources provide many proofs about the Taj Mahal being a Hindu Temple. It is the book 'Taj Mahal Tejo Mahalaya Shiv Mandir Hai', based on which Dr Rajneesh Singh had filed a petition in the High Court. In response to the petition, the High Court reprimanded Singh and said that he should not misuse the PIL and first collect proper information about the matter.

What's the point of having two graves of the same person?

If you look at the structure of the Taj Mahal, you will find that there is an underground passage just outside the main structure. The passage is on the floor and is closed by lattice doors. A wooden frame has been placed inside the door so that no one can see through it. If one goes inside the Taj Mahal, one will find another huge underground passage, but that too has been closed with a door. It is said that there are tombs of Shah Jahan and Mumtaz inside the room, due to which it is forbidden to stay, talk or take photographs there.

However, here the question about the need for two different graves of a single person arises. When there is already a grave on the above floor of the structure, then what is the point of having another grave of the same person on the below floors of the structure? Along with this, there's also a question on the claim about the entire palace being made up of marble. It is said that both the upper and lower chambers of the Taj Mahal are made up of marble.