MP locals celebrate on a road with potholes in a viral video

To draw the attention of the authorities to the poor condition of roads ridden with potholes, the residents in Anuppur district in Madhya Pradesh have found a unique way of protest.

In a viral video filmed to highlight the poor condition of a road connecting Anuppur with Bijuri Manendragarh, the residents of the area could be seen sitting on chairs in a big crater on the road, dipping their legs in the muddy water that has accumulated after the rains to "chill".

To add to the ambiance, they also put up some disco lights with dance music playing in the background along with beach balls playing.

Setting the mood with party music, the residents could be seen having a blast and enjoying drinks and snacks.

The video also shows saplings planted in the smaller potholes around the crater as decoration.

In a similar symbolic protest last year, the residents of Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district planted paddy on the muddy road leading up to their village to highlight the poor condition of the road. (AA/IANS)