Survey finds a new sense of Indian exceptionalism and pride in being Indian

A new survey has found an extraordinarily high level of self-confidence among Indians about being Indians.

Similar national self-belief is called "American Exceptionalism" in the US, which appears to have been overtaken by this new "Indian Exceptionalism", according to this survey.

The survey also found persisting distrust among Indians of the US. While a majority of Indians believe the US will come to India's aid militarily in a conflict with China and Pakistan, a large minority of them do not -- almost 4 out of 10 Indians think India will have to go it alone.

Further, the survey reaffirmed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's return to peak popularity after the beating he received for his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and the protest by farmers.

And, finally, the survey said Indians want to amass more nuclear weapons than any adversary countries.

The survey was conducted in 12 languages in 28 Indian states and six of eight union territories over April-May by CVoter, a leading Indian polling agency, for The Stimson Center, a Washington D.C.-based think tank with a robust South Asia department.

The poll contacted 7,000 voters by phone.

A massive majority of Indians, 90 percent, said they believed "India is a better country than most other countries".

Americans, who are widely understood to be more nationalistic than others and routinely tout American Exceptionalism, clocked in at 70 percent in response to the same question in a survey in 2014.

"While American exceptionalism is a well-understood domain of study, self-perceptions of Indian exceptionalism are relatively under-explored," said the writers of the survey findings released by Stimson on Wednesday.