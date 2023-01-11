30 years of India-South Africa bilateral relations

India and South Africa have remarkable freedom stories which have made their way into the world history books. You cannot talk about independence struggle of one country without mentioning the other. Both the countries have gifted the world with two of the greatest revolutionaries - Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela. One place that held leaders of both the countries would be the Constitutional Hill in Johannesburg, which functioned mainly as a prison. It was here that many passive resistors and freedom fighters including Mahatma Gandhi, and Nelson Mandela were held. The site has two permanent exhibitions that revolve around the lives of both these revolutionaries. A walk-through Number Four section of the prison, reading up on the horrific conditions of the time and the difference in how prisoners of different races were treated, quickly hammers home the need for radical reform and equality for which Mandela was fighting - and ultimately achieved. The Constitution Hill in Johannesburg is now a fascinating museum and the home to South Africa's constitutional court. (SJ/IANS)