Union Budget 2023: Key takeaways

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made several announcements in the Union Budget 2023-2024 on Wednesday.



Some highlights of the Budget:



* Railways get Rs 2.4 lakh crore, which is the highest ever allocation to it



* Agricultural credit target increased to Rs 20 lakh crore



* Mobility Infra -- 50 additional airports, heliports



* 50 destinations to be selected through challenge mode for tourism



* Mahila Samman Savings Certificate will be made available for two years, deposits of up to Rs 2 lakh at 7.5 per cent interest



* Senior Citizens' Savings Scheme deposit limit raised to Rs 30 lakh from Rs 15 lakh



* Income tax rebate limit increased from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime



* Allocation for PM Awas Yojna increased by 66 per cent to over Rs 79,000 crore



* Capital investment outlay to be raised by 33 per cent to Rs 10 lakh crore, which will be 3.3 per cent of GDP in fiscal 2024



* Effective capital expenditure of centre to be - Rs 13.7 lakh crore



* 157 new nursing colleges in major locations



* Mission to eliminate sickle cell anaemia by 2047



* Tribals to get Rs 15,000 crore over next three years for safe housing, sanitation, drinking water, and electricity .



* Manhole to machine-hole mode -- All cities and towns will be enabled for 100 per cent transition of sewers and septic tanks .



* Eklavya Model Residential Schools - 38,800 teachers will be hired



* Goal 'Make AI in India', 'Make AI Work For India' -- three centres for excellence for AI will be set up in top educational institutes



* Rs 2,516 crore for Computerisation of 63,000 credit societies



* 100 labs to develop apps using 5g services to be set up in engineering institutions



* Rs 35,000 crore for energy transition to net-zero emission goals



* Green Hydrogen Mission for reduced dependence on fossil fuel



* Battery energy storage systems of 4000 MWh will be supported



* 39,000 compliances reduced for ease of doing business,



* 30 Skill India international centres to be set up



* Natural Farming - one crore farmers will get assistance