Attacks on Indian nationals in US and UK appear racially motivated

There have been instances of attacks on Indian nationals and Persons of Indian Origin in the US, UK, and Canada in the last few years and some of these attacks appear to be racially motivated, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

On a question of whether the government has taken cognizance of the racial attacks or hate crimes in the US, UK, and Canada, which are prime destinations of Indian immigrants, V. Muraleedharan, MoS, External Affairs said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday: "According to media reports and inputs, there have been instances of attacks in the US, UK, and Canada in the last few years. Some of these attacks appear to be racially motivated.