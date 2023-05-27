CVoter Survey: Near 50% of Opposition voters say Modi takes strong decisions

Close to three out of every five Indians are of the opinion that the Narendra Modi regime has been marked by "strong decisions" over the last nine years.



This was disclosed during an exclusive pan-India survey conducted by CVoter to mark nine years of the regime. Modi was sworn in as the Prime Minister of India on May 26, 2014 after he led the BJP to a historic majority of 282 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.



One of his campaign planks was a promise not to be as "weak" as his predecessor, Dr. Manmohan Singh. Surprisingly, a near majority of voters who support the UPA and oppose Modi also share the opinion.



During the survey, 48 per cent of UPA supporters stated that the "Modi regime has taken strong decisions". The numbers are significantly higher for Modi supporters with three out of every four Indians sharing the sentiment.