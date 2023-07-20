Modi Faces Unified Opposition as INDIA Gears Up

Despite the fact that the combined seats of these parties in the lower house of parliament account for less than half of the BJP's 301 seats in the 542-member house, they are determined to set aside their regional rivalries and unite against the BJP. The decision to unite gained momentum after Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the main opposition Congress party, was convicted in a defamation case and disqualified from parliament earlier in the year. Additionally, Congress secured an impressive victory over the BJP in a key state election in May, which further boosted the opposition's morale ahead of upcoming state elections later in the year and the national elections scheduled for April-May 2024.

While Prime Minister Modi remains popular and is expected to secure a third term with ease, opposition leaders believe that a joint campaign and direct one-on-one contests in constituencies against the BJP could turn the tide in their favor. The opposition parties convened in Patna, the capital city of the eastern state of Bihar, to discuss strategies for their united campaign.

Nitish Kumar, the Chief Minister of Bihar, who hosted the meeting, stated that all parties have agreed to work together in the interest of the country. He also mentioned that there was consensus to form an alliance and contest the elections jointly. The opposition leaders emphasized that their fight against the BJP is an "ideological battle" and that they are united in their cause, despite acknowledging that there might be some differences among them. Nevertheless, they have pledged to work together with flexibility.