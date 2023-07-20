Modi Faces Unified Opposition as INDIA Gears Up

Despite the fact that the combined seats of these parties in the lower house of parliament account for less than half of the BJP's 301 seats in the 542-member house, they are determined to set aside their regional rivalries and unite against the BJP. The decision to unite gained momentum after Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the main opposition Congress party, was convicted in a defamation case and disqualified from parliament earlier in the year. Additionally, Congress secured an impressive victory over the BJP in a key state election in May, which further boosted the opposition's morale ahead of upcoming state elections later in the year and the national elections scheduled for April-May 2024.
While Prime Minister Modi remains popular and is expected to secure a third term with ease, opposition leaders believe that a joint campaign and direct one-on-one contests in constituencies against the BJP could turn the tide in their favor. The opposition parties convened in Patna, the capital city of the eastern state of Bihar, to discuss strategies for their united campaign.
Nitish Kumar, the Chief Minister of Bihar, who hosted the meeting, stated that all parties have agreed to work together in the interest of the country. He also mentioned that there was consensus to form an alliance and contest the elections jointly. The opposition leaders emphasized that their fight against the BJP is an "ideological battle" and that they are united in their cause, despite acknowledging that there might be some differences among them. Nevertheless, they have pledged to work together with flexibility.
It is not uncommon for Indian opposition parties to form alliances to challenge the ruling government, whether led by Congress or the BJP, in past elections. However, their track record of maintaining unity and smoothly running governments after winning elections has been mixed.
Notably, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which governs the northern state of Punjab and the capital territory of Delhi, refrained from participating in the opposition news conference after attending the meeting of leaders. AAP's absence was attributed to the ongoing rivalry with the Congress party in Delhi and Punjab. AAP expressed its reluctance to join an alliance with Congress unless the latter supported AAP against measures taken by Modi's federal government to limit the powers of the Delhi government.
In response, BJP leaders downplayed the opposition's efforts, expressing confidence that such alliances would have limited impact. Amit Shah, the federal home minister and a key figure in the BJP, dismissed the Patna meeting as a mere "photo session" and expressed belief in the BJP's ability to secure over 300 seats under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.
As the 2024 national elections approach, India's political landscape is set to witness a high-stakes battle between the united opposition and the ruling BJP, with both sides seeking to gain the favor of the electorate.
Challenges Modi Government might face:-
Combined Electoral Strength: By forming an alliance, the opposition parties can pool their resources, votes, and support bases. This could translate into a more formidable electoral force, particularly in constituencies where the BJP previously won with narrow margins. A united opposition could potentially win more seats and reduce the BJP's overall majority in the lower house of parliament.
Coordination and Campaigning: A united opposition can coordinate their election strategies and campaigns effectively. They can focus on highlighting the failures of the current government, articulate a common vision for the country, and present a coherent alternative to the voters. This could help counter the BJP's narrative and create a stronger impact on the electorate.
One-on-One Contests: The opposition parties might strategize to field a single candidate in each constituency against the BJP candidate, avoiding vote-splitting among themselves. This could maximize their chances of winning seats and pose a greater challenge to the BJP in closely contested areas.
It's important to understand that the success of any political party or alliance in challenging the ruling party depends on multiple factors, including the political climate, public sentiment, campaign strategies, and the ability to mobilize and motivate voters.