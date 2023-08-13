The First Ever Great Indian Wedding Race

Unique and revolutionary concept and contest, open to all brides and grooms who are about to tie the knot promises to redefine the world of destination weddings. The Great Indian Wedding Race will provide couples with several rounds of challenges that test the couples' compatibility, creativity, and problem-solving skills. This is an extraordinary opportunity to win a fully organised, all-expenses-paid international destination wedding, including for all selected guests.

The competition will unfold in three captivating levels, with the first two rounds online. In Level 1, a trending concept where registered eligible couples will have their love stories showcased on the official Instagram page, where the audience will vote for their favourites through likes. Level 2 make this contest more interesting where the top 50 couples from Level 1 presenting reels that reflect their wedding vision and love journey with a trending musical touch to capture more views of their reel. The audience will, once again, play a vital role in determining the 15 couples who will advance to the grand finale.

The final round will witness the shortlisted 15 couples racing head-to-head, displaying their passion, teamwork, and creativity to emerge as the ultimate winner of "The Great Indian Wedding Race” Season 1. This captivating finale will feature exciting challenges, heartwarming moments, and unforgettable memories as they vie for the coveted prize - a free, fully organized international destination wedding of their dreams.