Kiren Rijiju thanks some INDIA bloc MPs for voting with ‘conscience’ for NDA's Radhakrishnan

New Delhi, Sep 10: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday extended special thanks to some members of Parliament (MPs) of the INDIA bloc who voted with 'conscience', apparently hinting at cross-voting in the Vice-Presidential election, held a day earlier.

Soon after the results for the VP elections were declared, electing C.P. Radhakrishnan as the country’s next Vice President, the BJP and Congress sparred over ‘conscience vote’ as an adequate response to the ‘vote chori’ campaign.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress communications in charge, claimed that the Opposition stood united behind Justice Sudershan Reddy and all of its 315 MPs voted for him, in an unprecedented 100 per cent turnout.

However, this was contested by senior BJP leader B.L. Santhosh, who took to X to claim, “Voting happened through ballot papers & INDI Alliance got 15 votes less than their number. The INDI alliance leaders had campaigned for conscience vote. They got it in return.”

The Vice-Presidential election, despite the results being evident from the beginning in terms of arithmetic, largely turned into an ideological battle and also a one for show of strength by the NDA and the UPA.