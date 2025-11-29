Former Union Minister Shriprakash Jaiswal Passes Away at 81; "His Passing Is an Irreparable Loss to the Congress Party," Says Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also expressed her grief through a social media post.

She wrote, “The news of the demise of senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Shriprakash Jaiswal ji is extremely sad. Shriprakash Jaiswal was a leader dedicated to public service and the ideology of the Congress party. His passing is an irreparable loss to the Congress party. May his soul rest in peace. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family."

The veteran leader’s condition suddenly deteriorated at his residence in the city’s Civil Lines area. Family members rushed him to a nearby private hospital, but as his health continued to worsen, he was shifted to Regency Hospital’s cardiology unit, where doctors declared him dead at around 6:45 pm.

Born on September 25, 1944 in Kanpur, Shriprakash Jaiswal remained deeply attached to his hometown throughout his four-decade-long political career.

He began public life as the Mayor of Kanpur in 1989 before entering national politics. He was elected Lok Sabha MP from Kanpur constituency three consecutive times — 1999, 2004 and 2009 — on a Congress ticket.

During the UPA-2 government led by Dr Manmohan Singh, Jaiswal held the crucial coal portfolio and also briefly served as Minister of State for Home Affairs, handling important responsibilities related to internal security and law and order.

A commerce graduate from BNSD Inter College, Kanpur, Jaiswal married Maya Rani on 28 April 1967. He is survived by his wife, two sons, a daughter and two grandsons.