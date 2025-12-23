Arnab Goswami’s “Kabir Singh” Moment: What Forced “Modi-Paglu” Arnab to Go Back to Doing Journalism?

Soon after, Sudhir Chaudhary responded on X (formerly Twitter) with a cryptic post in Hindi:

“आजकल मीडिया में भी ODD-EVEN चल रहा है। आज यहाँ, कल वहाँ…”

(“These days even the media seems to be following odd-even rules. One day here, the next day there.”)

Though Chaudhary did not name Goswami, netizens were quick to connect the dots, interpreting the remark as a subtle jab at Goswami’s sudden shift in tone. Many users reacted with both wit and anger. One comment read, “You would also do the same if you were not getting 15 crore,” while another said, “But in your case, it’s always even.”

Goswami Calls for Accountability

The Aravalli debate was not an isolated incident. In recent days, Goswami has taken aim at the BJP and BJP-led governments on multiple fronts. He criticised the Delhi government for failing to meet its manifesto promises on curbing air pollution and even urged voters to consider a protest stance through the hashtag “NOTAforAQI.”

He also slammed a BJP MLA for extravagant firework displays at a family wedding, where around ₹70 lakh was reportedly spent on crackers. The display drew criticism from netizens, with some commenting, “There goes our tax money.” Goswami contrasted the spectacle with recent tragedies involving healthcare failures and infrastructure neglect in Madhya Pradesh.