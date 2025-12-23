Arnab Goswami’s “Kabir Singh” Moment: What Forced “Modi-Paglu” Arnab to Go Back to Doing Journalism?

Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami criticised the government and Supreme Court over the Aravalli Hills ruling and this has left netizens shocked
Goswami said a “15 crore anchor” wouldn’t ask such questions, to which Sudhir indirectly replied that “odd-even has started in the media too.”
Netizens are divided, debating why Arnab Goswami’s tone has changed and whether he will continue questioning the government or revert to his earlier stance.
Indian television journalism witnessed an unexpected moment this week when Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, long seen as a supporter of the ruling party, launched a series of unusually sharp critiques aimed at the central government, the Supreme Court, and regulatory authorities. The shift has ignited a storm on social media, with viewers divided over whether Goswami is experiencing a journalistic reawakening or reacting to competitive pressures from fellow journalists.
The flashpoint came during a prime-time broadcast focused on the Supreme Court’s November 20, 2025 ruling on the Aravalli Hills. The ruling redefined the protected hill range using a 100-metre elevation benchmark. Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has said that this interpretation could strip legal protection from nearly 90% of the ancient mountain system. Environmental experts have also warned that opening the door to mining and construction could lead to large-scale ecological damage across the region.
During the broadcast, Goswami also criticised sections of the media that, according to him, avoid questioning those in power. He remarked that a “15 crore anchor” paid by the government would not raise such questions. While he did not name anyone, the comment was widely interpreted as a reference to Doordarshan and its prime-time anchor Sudhir Chaudhary. The clip quickly went viral on social media.
Soon after, Sudhir Chaudhary responded on X (formerly Twitter) with a cryptic post in Hindi:
“आजकल मीडिया में भी ODD-EVEN चल रहा है। आज यहाँ, कल वहाँ…”
(“These days even the media seems to be following odd-even rules. One day here, the next day there.”)
Though Chaudhary did not name Goswami, netizens were quick to connect the dots, interpreting the remark as a subtle jab at Goswami’s sudden shift in tone. Many users reacted with both wit and anger. One comment read, “You would also do the same if you were not getting 15 crore,” while another said, “But in your case, it’s always even.”
The Aravalli debate was not an isolated incident. In recent days, Goswami has taken aim at the BJP and BJP-led governments on multiple fronts. He criticised the Delhi government for failing to meet its manifesto promises on curbing air pollution and even urged voters to consider a protest stance through the hashtag “NOTAforAQI.”
He also slammed a BJP MLA for extravagant firework displays at a family wedding, where around ₹70 lakh was reportedly spent on crackers. The display drew criticism from netizens, with some commenting, “There goes our tax money.” Goswami contrasted the spectacle with recent tragedies involving healthcare failures and infrastructure neglect in Madhya Pradesh.
Goswami further raised concerns over India’s aviation and security policy. He pointed out that a flight operating between Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar and Delhi was flown by a Turkish airline crew on a Corendon aircraft. He questioned how this was possible even as the Indian government has criticised Turkey for its alleged role in supporting Pakistan after Operation Sindoor.
Questioning the coherence of India’s foreign policy messaging, Goswami asked whether the government itself was clear about its stance on Turkey, noting that senior military officials had claimed India was not fighting just Pakistan, but Pakistan along with Turkey and China.
Goswami’s recent broadcasts have triggered four broad reactions online. One section has praised him for finally holding the government accountable. Another has responded with sarcasm, suggesting that conditions have deteriorated so badly that even he has begun asking tough questions. A third group has expressed cautious optimism, believing journalism may be reclaiming lost ground. The fourth group speculates that the shift could be strategic, aimed at regaining relevance as the government appears to favour other television journalists such as Sudhir Chaudhary and Anjana Om Kashyap.
As debate continues, many are watching closely to see which of these interpretations proves accurate. Whether this marks a lasting transformation or a temporary shift remains to be seen.
[Rh/VP]
Suggested Reading: