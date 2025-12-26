Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s Grandnephew Writes to President Murmu Seeking Repatriation of Bose’s Remains

The grandnephew of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Chandra Kumar Bose, has written a letter to the President dated December 24, 2025. In his letter, he urged the government to take concrete steps to further commemorate Netaji’s legacy and to bring back his mortal remains from Japan to India.

“I am writing to you as a member of the family of Sarat Chandra Bose and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and to place before you a proposal for the further commemoration of their legacy for the present and future generations of India,” he wrote in the letter.

Chandra Kumar Bose, born in 1960, is the spokesperson and convenor of The Open Platform for Netaji since 2012. He appealed to the President to support the long-standing demand for the repatriation of Netaji’s remains from the Renkoji Temple in Tokyo.

The letter highlighted the historic milestone of October 21, 2025, which marked the 80th anniversary of Netaji’s proclamation of the Provisional Government of Azad Hind in Singapore. Bose noted that the occasion renewed calls to honour the Indian National Army (INA) and its decisive role in the final phase of India’s struggle against British imperialism.