‘This Is a Death Sentence for Us’: Unnao Rape Survivor Reacts After Delhi High Court Grants Bail To Kuldeep Singh Sengar

Delhi High Court on Tuesday, December 23, 2025 granted bail to ex BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the 2017 Unnao Rape Case. The Delhi High Court also suspended his sentence. The survivor of the Unnao Rape Case has issued strong statements criticising the decisions of the court. She and her family fear for their safety, and say that the decision is harmful for them.

The survivor of the 2017 Unnao Rape Case said on Wednesday, that the Delhi High Court’s decision was like death sentence for her. She said that she and her family will move the Honourable Supreme Court challenging this decision. She also said that she has a husband, a differently abled mother in law and small children, and she fears for their safety.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, December 23, 2025, the survivor’s sister raised serious concerns over the safety of her family. She said that they are not happy or relieved with this decision. She added that Sengar had killed her uncle, and with him getting out on bail, her sister and her family’s lives are going to be in danger.

