‘This Is a Death Sentence for Us’: Unnao Rape Survivor Reacts After Delhi High Court Grants Bail To Kuldeep Singh Sengar

Delhi High Court on Tuesday, December 23, 2025 granted bail to ex BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the 2017 Unnao Rape Case. The Delhi High Court also suspended his sentence. The survivor of the Unnao Rape Case has issued strong statements criticising the decisions of the court. She and her family fear for their safety, and say that the decision is harmful for them.
The survivor of the 2017 Unnao Rape Case said on Wednesday, that the Delhi High Court’s decision was like death sentence for her. She said that she and her family will move the Honourable Supreme Court challenging this decision. She also said that she has a husband, a differently abled mother in law and small children, and she fears for their safety.
Addressing the media on Tuesday, December 23, 2025, the survivor’s sister raised serious concerns over the safety of her family. She said that they are not happy or relieved with this decision. She added that Sengar had killed her uncle, and with him getting out on bail, her sister and her family’s lives are going to be in danger.
She said further: “My sister is stressed over the Court’s decision to grant him (Sengar) bail. My family is still in danger. We have small children, who knows what will happen to them? Many associates of Sengar are outside, and they are threatening us.”
The Unnao Rape Case survivor and her family have protested in New Delhi over the Court’s decision. After the decision, the survivor and her family staged a protest at India Gate. They were detained by the Police later, who moved them from the site. The Survivor’s mother broke down while addressing the media, and said that it was an inhumane decision. She mentioned that the release of Sengar on bail was like a death sentence to her family.
Ex BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was convicted for rape and kidnapping a 17 year old minor in the Unnao Rape Case. He is also convicted in the custodial death of the survivor’s father. The Delhi High Court has imposed several conditions on him while granting the bail. These conditions include Sengar furnishing a bond of Rs. 15 lakh with three sureties of the same amount. Sengar is to remain in the National Capital and he has also been asked to deposit his passport with the trial court.
The conditions also state that Sengar must not try to establish any contact with the survivor or threaten them. The Court has also noted that CRPF protection must be provided to the survivor, and also stated that the state is also providing safety and accommodation to her. The next hearing for the case is scheduled for January 2026.
