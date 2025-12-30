Bangladesh's First Female PM Begum Khaleda Zia Passes Away at 80 After Battling Prolonged Illness at Dhaka

She became the first Prime Minister of Bangladesh in 1991, creating history, and is also credited with shifting the country back to parliamentary democracy after years of military rule. She served three terms as prime minister, from 1991 to 1996, briefly in 1996, and from 2001 to 2006, playing a major role in shaping the country’s policies and administration. Her terms were often marked by criticism over governance and rising militant violence.



The former Bangladeshi prime minister was convicted in a corruption case in 2018 involving the misappropriation of foreign donations to an orphanage trust, along with her close aides and elder son, Tarique Rahman. She denied the charges, calling them politically motivated. She was jailed and later moved to house arrest in March 2020 due to her deteriorating health.



She was later released from house arrest in August 2024 following the political upheaval of that year, which ousted her long-time rival Sheikh Hasina’s government. She and her son were acquitted in the corruption case in early 2025, paving the way for her political participation in the upcoming February 2026 election. She was believed to be regaining her political stature through the election.

(SY)