Bill Gates Caught STD From Russian Girls and Allegedly Sought Antibiotics for His Wife, Melinda, From Jeffrey Epstein, New Batch of Epstein Files Reveal

Bill Gates’ Tale of an STD With Russian Girls

The released documents also include email drafts reportedly written by Jeffrey Epstein that discuss alleged indiscretions by Microsoft founder Bill Gates involving Russian girls. One of the drafts describes how Epstein allegedly assisted Gates in concealing the consequences of his infidelity with other women while he was married to his then wife, Melinda French Gates.

The emails allege that Epstein contracted sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) from Russian girls with whom he had contact.

The emails read, “From helping Bill get drugs in order to deal with the consequences of sex with Russian girls, to facilitating his illicit trysts with married women, to being asked to provide adderall fro [sic] bridge tournaments.” Epstein further wrote that he felt he owed it to his associates “to admit a moral failure, to ask forgiveness, and to move on with my life.”

The press release by the Justice Department stated that, as part of the publication of documents related to the disgraced sex offender, more than 2,000 videos and 18,000 images were included in the latest batch. It further added that the released Epstein documents now amount to nearly 3.5 million pages of evidence that have damaged the reputations of several industry figures.

The files also suggest a close relationship between Epstein and Virgin Group co-founder Richard Branson. The British billionaire allegedly told Epstein in an email that he would be happy to host him, provided he brought his “harem” along.

The draft read: “It was really nice seeing you yesterday. The boys in Watersports can't stop speaking about it! Any time you're in the area, would love to see you as long as you bring your harem!”

Among the many email exchanges now made public, Tesla owner Elon Musk also came under scrutiny after he was reportedly seen inquiring about the dates of the wildest parties on Epstein’s island. In one of the redacted documents, the names of popular rapper Jay-Z and film producer Harvey Weinstein appear together in connection with serious allegations.

The document states that an anonymous woman contacted the FBI’s operations center and alleged that she was sexually abused at Epstein’s Florida mansion by Weinstein and Jay-Z.

From filmmaker Mira Nair attending an after-party at Epstein associate and former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell’s residence for her film Amelia (2009), to a letter reportedly sent by US First Lady Melania Trump to Maxwell, the latest batch of Epstein files has once again pushed the case into primetime headlines.

Speaking of Melania, the documents dropped another bombshell allegation against US President Donald Trump. One of the documents quotes a source claiming that Trump has been compromised by Israel. The files also highlight an FBI-compiled list of evidence related to sexual assault allegations involving Trump.

The list includes allegations of the rape of a 14-year-old minor, which were recorded in an FBI tip sheet. Investigators reviewed several of the tips, many of which were later deemed not credible.

These files, which have shaken several industries and A-list figures such as the previously released photographs involving Bill Clinton are part of the broader Epstein file disclosures. The evidence and documents were collected from various sources, including court cases against the convicted sex offender in Florida and New York, as well as investigations into his suspicious death, which was ruled a suicide, among others.

