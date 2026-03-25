“Now Only Into Fiction Writing”: Former Army Chief M.M. Naravane After His Memoir Debacle

“Fiction has more freedom than facts,” wrote one user on X under a post about former Army Chief General MM Naravane’s book-signing event for The Cantonment Conspiracy in Pune, Maharashtra. Naravane’s unpublished memoir, Four Stars of Destiny, became the talk of the town during the Budget Session on February 2, 2026. Weeks later, on March 20, 2026, Naravane told reporters that he is “now only into writing fiction.”

The commotion surrounding Naravane’s controversial memoir escalated when Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi attempted to quote an excerpt from the book. During the session, he displayed pages of The Caravan magazine, which reportedly contained an excerpt from the unpublished memoir based on the 2020 India–China standoff.

See Also: Lok Sabha Set to Debate Resolution Seeking Removal of Speaker Om Birla When Budget Session Resumes

What followed was chaos, shouting, and even an FIR filed by the Delhi Police over its alleged illegal publication on digital platforms. Following the FIR, the publishing house Penguin Random House India (PRHI) stated that it possesses the exclusive rights to publish Naravane’s memoir. It further clarified that the memoir has not yet been officially released.