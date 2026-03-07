Lok Sabha Set to Debate Resolution Seeking Removal of Speaker Om Birla When Budget Session Resumes

Key Points
The Lok Sabha is expected to take up a resolution seeking the removal of Speaker Om Birla when Parliament reconvenes for the second phase of the Budget Session on 9 March 2026. The notice has been signed by 118 Opposition MPs.
Opposition parties accuse Birla of partisan conduct in running the House, citing instances such as restricting opposition speeches and suspending MPs during the first phase of the session.
Both the BJP and Congress have issued whips directing their MPs to remain present in the House from 9–11 March 2026, signalling a likely political confrontation during the debate.
When the Lok Sabha reconvenes for the second part of the Budget Session on 9 March 2026, the House is likely to debate a resolution seeking the removal of Speaker Om Birla. The motion, submitted by Opposition members and signed by 118 MPs, accuses Birla of partisan conduct while presiding over the House.
The notice has been listed in the Lok Sabha agenda for 9 March 2026. Under parliamentary rules, at least 50 members must stand in support of the motion when it is called in the House for it to be admitted. If the required support is confirmed, the House will proceed to debate the resolution and vote on it.
The notice was moved by Congress members Mohamed Jawed, K Suresh and Mallu Ravi. It was submitted on behalf of several Opposition parties including the Congress, Samajwadi Party and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).
Opposition leaders say the motion cites specific instances of what they describe as “partisan behaviour” by the Speaker. The resolution alleges that Birla did not allow Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi and other members to speak during proceedings and that he made “unwarranted allegations against women MPs belonging to the Opposition.”
The notice also refers to the suspension of eight Opposition MPs for the remainder of the session for violating House rules, including throwing papers at the Chair during protests. Their suspension is set to continue in the second phase of the Budget Session.
Opposition members have further criticised Birla for allegedly failing to reprimand ruling party members over remarks directed at former Prime Ministers. According to the resolution, such actions indicate that the Speaker has ceased to maintain the impartiality expected of the office. The resolution states that Birla has “openly espoused the version of the ruling party on all controversial matters,” and argues that such conduct poses a serious threat to the proper functioning of the Lok Sabha.
The proposed debate comes after a contentious first phase of the Budget Session marked by repeated confrontations between the government and the Opposition. During the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address, LoP Rahul Gandhi attempted to cite excerpts from the unpublished memoir of former Army Chief General MM Naravane, prompting protests from the ruling benches. The Lok Sabha later passed the Motion of Thanks without the customary reply from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, citing a “safety threat” from Opposition members.
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the motion was submitted according to parliamentary rules and traditions. “These are democratic instruments, instruments of parliamentary democracy,” he said. “The Opposition has every right. We will have a debate; let’s see what happens after that.”
Under Article 94 of the Constitution, a Speaker can be removed if the House passes a resolution by a simple majority of members present and voting. Such resolutions are rare in the history of the Lok Sabha. Three Speakers – GV Mavlankar in 1954, Hukam Singh in 1966 and Balram Jakhar in 1987 – have previously faced similar motions. None of those resolutions succeeded in removing the Speaker.
If the resolution is taken up, Birla will not preside over the proceedings. Under Article 96 of the Constitution, a Speaker cannot chair the House while a motion for their removal is under consideration. Instead, BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, the most senior member of the panel of chairpersons, is likely to chair the session.
Rules allow the Speaker to remain present in the House during the debate and defend himself against the allegations. Birla also retains the right to vote on the motion unless there is a tie. Birla had already stopped presiding over the House after the notice was submitted earlier in the session, leaving proceedings to the panel of chairpersons until the matter is resolved.
Ahead of the expected debate, both the BJP and Congress have issued whips directing their MPs to remain present in the House between 9 and 11 March 2026. The directives indicate that both sides are preparing for a closely watched parliamentary confrontation. Although the TMC did not initially sign the notice, party leaders have indicated that its MPs are likely to support the motion when it is discussed. The party had earlier said it preferred to give the Speaker time to respond before escalating the matter.
If the motion is admitted and debated, it will mark one of the most significant parliamentary confrontations of the ongoing Budget Session, with both the government and Opposition preparing to test their strength on the floor of the Lok Sabha.
