Lok Sabha Set to Debate Resolution Seeking Removal of Speaker Om Birla When Budget Session Resumes

When the Lok Sabha reconvenes for the second part of the Budget Session on 9 March 2026, the House is likely to debate a resolution seeking the removal of Speaker Om Birla. The motion, submitted by Opposition members and signed by 118 MPs, accuses Birla of partisan conduct while presiding over the House.

The notice has been listed in the Lok Sabha agenda for 9 March 2026. Under parliamentary rules, at least 50 members must stand in support of the motion when it is called in the House for it to be admitted. If the required support is confirmed, the House will proceed to debate the resolution and vote on it.

The notice was moved by Congress members Mohamed Jawed, K Suresh and Mallu Ravi. It was submitted on behalf of several Opposition parties including the Congress, Samajwadi Party and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

Opposition leaders say the motion cites specific instances of what they describe as “partisan behaviour” by the Speaker. The resolution alleges that Birla did not allow Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi and other members to speak during proceedings and that he made “unwarranted allegations against women MPs belonging to the Opposition.”

The notice also refers to the suspension of eight Opposition MPs for the remainder of the session for violating House rules, including throwing papers at the Chair during protests. Their suspension is set to continue in the second phase of the Budget Session.

Opposition members have further criticised Birla for allegedly failing to reprimand ruling party members over remarks directed at former Prime Ministers. According to the resolution, such actions indicate that the Speaker has ceased to maintain the impartiality expected of the office. The resolution states that Birla has “openly espoused the version of the ruling party on all controversial matters,” and argues that such conduct poses a serious threat to the proper functioning of the Lok Sabha.

The proposed debate comes after a contentious first phase of the Budget Session marked by repeated confrontations between the government and the Opposition. During the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address, LoP Rahul Gandhi attempted to cite excerpts from the unpublished memoir of former Army Chief General MM Naravane, prompting protests from the ruling benches. The Lok Sabha later passed the Motion of Thanks without the customary reply from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, citing a “safety threat” from Opposition members.