If Subramanian Swamy’s Hyperbole on PM Modi Shocked You, Wait Till You Hear About the Alleged Surveillance of a Woman by Modi: All About the “Snoopgate” Scandal

He further alleged that rumours about a controversial video involving the woman led Modi to suspect that he possessed sensitive information. According to Sharma, this suspicion resulted in multiple false cases being filed against him between 2010 and 2012, despite his otherwise clean service record from 1981 to 2010. He claimed that as many as six cases were registered against him during that period.

Sharma also told the court that BJP leaders had, in press conferences, acknowledged that the surveillance was carried out at Modi’s behest, and he urged the court to order a CBI probe into the matter, including the authenticity of the audio tapes.

However, the Gujarat government rejected these allegations, calling the snoopgate controversy politically motivated and based on unauthenticated material released at a strategically sensitive time. It argued that due procedures had been followed and questioned Sharma’s credibility by pointing to corruption cases against him, along with allegations of financial irregularities and personal misconduct.

The BJP defended the surveillance by citing a letter from the woman’s father, who stated that he had sought Modi’s help to ensure his daughter’s safety, though the exact reasons for such surveillance were not clearly explained.

In addition, Sharma told NDTV that the woman often acted as an intermediary between him and Modi, conveying messages that she be given government contracts in districts where he was posted. He also said that he had offered her a project to restore the historic Mani Mandir in Rajkot, which she declined, expressing interest in taking up a new project instead.

Sharma further claimed that she later visited him in Bhavnagar, where he was serving as Municipal Commissioner, after being advised by Modi to explore opportunities related to the Alang shipyard. The issue has resurfaced in the wake of recent allegations made by Subramanian Swamy, bringing renewed attention to the earlier snoopgate controversy.

[VP]