Subramanian Swamy Alleges Women had to Sleep with “Big Man” PM Modi and were later Appointed as MPs

Subramaniam Swamy alleged in a recent podcast, “I can name three or four women who became MPs and had to sleep with Modi; one even became a minister.”

The host began the conversation by sharing how surprised and saddened he was to find Indian names in the disgraced Epstein files. He said, “We are not like this.” Swamy burst into laughter upon hearing the statement. While discussing cannibalism and young children falling prey to sexual assault and abuse, Swamy stated that this is a disease.

He added that Epstein was running his own racket, comparing it to GB Road. “People went there. Who went there from India is a long list. Let’s leave it for now and prioritise catching the big man first,” Swamy continued.

The video of the podcast, posted on X, gained over 1.4 million views. It was reposted by Indian academic and Hindutva commentator Madhu Purnima Kishwar, who shared various whispers about PM Modi’s relations with women that had led her to maintain distance from him. She wrote in an X post dated 25 March 2026, “The names of women who were made MPs and ministers by Modi due to intimacy with him were being whispered loudly enough within Sanghi power networks right from the outset.”

See Also: While Hardeep Singh Puri Denies Links to Jeffrey Epstein, Congress Questions His 62 Email Exchanges and 14 Meetings with the Convicted Sex Offender

She further wrote that people close to Narendra Modi, long before he became Prime Minister, had shared stories about his “sick dalliances with women while he was Gujarat CM.” Kishwar added that she later avoided events and functions where she might cross paths with him. “So traumatized was I by the gory accounts that I actually sank into deep depression in 2014, which deeply impacted my health,” she wrote.

She also added that she had shared her concerns with a senior RSS intellectual but was ignored and told, “Why are you so shocked? Why should his personal life bother any of us?”

Following the post, which gained more than 2.6 million views on X, several users asked who would dare to question the accused, who is the leader of the country itself. One user wrote, “Now his own people are saying what was being whispered in the corridors for long!”

Kishwar wrote Modi, Muslims and Media: Voices from Narendra Modi's Gujarat in 2014. While some noted the gravity of the allegations raised against PM Modi, others criticised them as character assassination of the Prime Minister. “Now it is clear why Modi avoided lunatics like Kishwar and Swamy like the plague,” wrote a user.

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