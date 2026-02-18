While Hardeep Singh Puri Denies Links to Jeffrey Epstein, Congress Questions His 62 Email Exchanges and 14 Meetings with the Convicted Sex Offender

On the official website of the DOJ, Hardeep Singh Puri’s name appears in the Epstein library more than 160 times. In one of the email drafts, Puri was listed in the recipient section, where he was asked about his schedule to meet Epstein. The email read, ‘Will you be able to come see Jeffrey in New York on Friday, May 19, 2017, at 1 a.m.? If this time does not work, please let me know and we can figure something out.’

Congress Media and Publicity Department Chairman questioned Puri about his email exchanges and meetings with Epstein. ‘Between 2014 and 2017, there were 62 email exchanges between Hardeep Puri and Epstein. Apart from that, what was discussed in the meetings on June 5, 6, 8 and 9; September 19, 23 and 24; and October 9 and 10 in 2014?’ Khera asked.

He further stated that the Union Minister had written more than 30 emails to late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, while the latter had sent him 30 emails. He noted, "There were 14 meetings which began soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to office in 2014 and continued until 2017.’ Khera asked, ‘What position did Hardeep Puri hold in June 2014, and in what capacity did he meet Epstein?’

From 2011 to 2013, Hardeep Singh Puri served as Chairman of the United Nations Security Council Counter-Terrorism Committee before joining the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2014.

Amid allegations of being associated with Jeffrey Epstein, Puri has called all the claims false and ‘baseless.’ On February 12, 2026, in an interview with NDTV, Puri said, ‘I didn’t seek the meetings. They were set up. I didn’t seek that meeting. He [Epstein] is somebody who set up the meeting… Instead of picking innocuous parts, read the email.’

Puri also rejected claims that he appeared in the controversial Epstein files or had visited the late financier’s private island. He said, “I have not been on the island, nor have I stepped on that aircraft.”

The Congress has demanded Puri’s resignation over his alleged links to Jeffrey Epstein and accused him of lying in his interview in order to cover up the truth. ‘Now the question is, who is Hardeep Puri trying to protect by telling so many lies?’ asked Pawan Khera.

