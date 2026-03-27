“An Islamist wants to apply God's law, Sharia law” Ayaan Hirsi Ali on Islam, Democracy, and Free Speech in Interview with Ben Habib

She argued that this objective is rooted in the application of Sharia law. According to her perspective, the goal is not to sustain democracy but to replace it with a system based on what is seen as divine law. She further explained that Islamist ideology does not support the idea that human beings can create laws, saying, “An Islamist does not believe that human beings can make laws.”

Hirsi Ali added that an Islamist seeks to impose what they interpret as God’s law. “An Islamist wants to apply God's law, Sharia law, as he sees it,” she said, emphasizing that this becomes the first step wherever such groups gain power.

To support her argument, she cited examples from regions where Islamist groups have exercised influence or control, including areas in Iraq and Syria under the Islamic State, Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, and regions such as Mali, parts of Niger, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Somalia, and Aceh in Indonesia. In these places, she claimed, authorities have attempted to restructure governance according to their interpretation of Islamic law.

She further stated that these groups openly declare their intentions to apply Sharia law and do not rely on expert analysis for validation. According to her, “You shouldn't be listening to experts who talk and analyse Islamists,” but rather pay attention to what such groups say themselves.