Centre Orders Blocking of 4PM News YouTube Channel Over National Security Concerns, Editor Sanjay Sharma Criticises Decision

Key Points:
The Union Government directed YouTube to block the ‘4PM News’ channel on March 12, 2026, citing national security and public order concerns. The channel, which has over 85 lakh subscribers, is currently inaccessible in India but remains available in other countries.
Chief Editor Sanjay Sharma criticised the decision, claiming the ban was due to his sharp criticism of the Narendra Modi-led government and interviews with opposition leaders. He also mentioned a report discussing Epstein files and questions about Indian leadership.
Sharma recalled that his channel had faced similar action earlier, including a ban in 2025 after the Pahalgam terror attack when he questioned security lapses. He had challenged the order in the Supreme Court, after which the government withdrew the ban.
The Union Government of India has issued the directions of blocking a YouTube channel - ‘4PM News’. In its order on March 12, 2026, the government stated its directive to block the channel citing national security reasons and maintaining public order. The channel, which has over 85 lakh subscribers, is currently unavailable in India, however is accessible in other parts of the world.
Sanjay Sharma is Chief Editor of the aforementioned national YouTube channel. He has strongly criticised the government’s decision blocking the channel, stating that it is because of his sharp criticism of the government, and tough questioning that led to this. The channel is known for political commentary, interviews and coverage of national political developments. In his another channel, 4PM UP, he talked about the issue with author and Professor Abhay Dubey, of Centre for the Studies of Developing Societies (CSDS).
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In a video uploaded on March 13, 2026, Sharma says that he published a video about Epstein files, enquiring about prominent Indian leadership being involved in it. He also said that his critical stance on governance of the PM Modi led BJP, his interviews with opposition leaders and his news shared by prominent opposition members might have been a reason behind the ban.
The message displayed at the channel’s page states: “This content is currently unavailable in this country because of an order from the government related to national security or public order.” It also states to visit Google Transparency Report, and the website link is also given.
The government usually blocks online content under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000. Blocking orders are implemented through the IT (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking for Access of Information by Public) Rules, 2009. These orders are typically issued by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).
Sharma also said that the email he received from YouTube offered no detailed explanation, and that he was taken aback by the fact that his channel might harm national security. Talking about the current order, Sharma mentioned that it might have been by his recent report of an interview with Iranian professor Abbas. He added that his report contained hard hitting questions on the Indian government’s behaviour towards Iran, despite the countries maintaining friendly relations.
Citing pressure and fear on journalists who ask tough questions from the government, he also recalled how his channel was banned in 2025, and subsequently the ban was lifted.
After the Pahalgam terror attacks in April 2025, Sharma said that he asked critical questions regarding the security of the area. He said that he had asked how the terrorists were able to enter the area, after which he claimed that multiple complaints were sent to the Income Tax Department and Enforcement Directorate. The complaints sought investigations against him.
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After his reports, his channel was banned by the Ministry of Home Affairs in May 2025, after which he took the matter to the Supreme Court. Advocate Kapil Sibal appeared on his behalf, however the government withdrew its ban. Sharma also recalled when his channel was banned during the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.
As of now, the government has not publicly specified the exact content that led to the decision, leaving questions about the grounds on which the channel was restricted. The development has once again sparked debate around digital media regulation and freedom of expression in India’s rapidly expanding online news ecosystem.
(Rh/GP)
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