Centre Orders Blocking of 4PM News YouTube Channel Over National Security Concerns, Editor Sanjay Sharma Criticises Decision

Sanjay Sharma Says Ban Linked To Critical Reporting

In a video uploaded on March 13, 2026, Sharma says that he published a video about Epstein files, enquiring about prominent Indian leadership being involved in it. He also said that his critical stance on governance of the PM Modi led BJP, his interviews with opposition leaders and his news shared by prominent opposition members might have been a reason behind the ban.

The message displayed at the channel’s page states: “This content is currently unavailable in this country because of an order from the government related to national security or public order.” It also states to visit Google Transparency Report, and the website link is also given.

The government usually blocks online content under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000. Blocking orders are implemented through the IT (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking for Access of Information by Public) Rules, 2009. These orders are typically issued by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

Sharma also said that the email he received from YouTube offered no detailed explanation, and that he was taken aback by the fact that his channel might harm national security. Talking about the current order, Sharma mentioned that it might have been by his recent report of an interview with Iranian professor Abbas. He added that his report contained hard hitting questions on the Indian government’s behaviour towards Iran, despite the countries maintaining friendly relations.

Citing pressure and fear on journalists who ask tough questions from the government, he also recalled how his channel was banned in 2025, and subsequently the ban was lifted.

After the Pahalgam terror attacks in April 2025, Sharma said that he asked critical questions regarding the security of the area. He said that he had asked how the terrorists were able to enter the area, after which he claimed that multiple complaints were sent to the Income Tax Department and Enforcement Directorate. The complaints sought investigations against him.

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