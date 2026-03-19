BJP, Congress Gear Up for Political Battle in Upcoming Assam Assembly Elections 2026, BJP Set to Contest 89 Seats Out of The Total 126 Constituencies

The distribution agreement comes ahead of the candidates announcements and campaign rallies for the state. The NDA enjoys an overwhelming majority in the state as of now, with 79 seats in the 126 seat assembly. While the BJP is the largest party with 67 seats (the only party with more than 60 seats), AGP represents 9 constituencies and the BPF 3. The Opposition has 32 seats, with the ASOM (Asom Sonmilito Morcha) coalition representing 23 constituencies, with Congress 22 and the CPI(M) (Communist Party of India (Marxist)) 1 seat.

With the election dates announced, the other parties that are in the foray are the AIDUF (All India United Democratic Front), the UPPL (United People’s Party Liberal) and the Raijor Dal. Assembly elections in Assam last took place in April-May 2021.

Ahead of the campaigning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to spearhead three rallies in Assam, notably during the last phase of campaigning. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also expected to address major rallies.

Sambit Patra, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Yogi Adityanath Star Campaigners For Assam 2026

The BJP will be led in its campaigning by firebrand leaders such as Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, BJP National Spokesperson Sambit Patra, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Rahul Gandhi And Gaurav Gogoi To Lead Congress Campaigns

While the NDA will send its top leaders as the forerunners for BJP campaigning in Assam, the opposition will also send stalwarts such as Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Jorhat MP Gaurav Gogoi, Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi, Congress Secretary KC Venugopal and AIDUF National President Badruddin Ajmal, among others.

As the campaign narrative sharpens, both national parties have begun unveiling their key faces for the contest. The BJP is expected to field prominent leaders such as Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma from Jalukbari, while other notable names include former Congress leader Pradyut Bordoloi from the Dispur Assembly seat.

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