BJP, Congress Gear Up for Political Battle in Upcoming Assam Assembly Elections 2026, BJP Set to Contest 89 Seats Out of The Total 126 Constituencies

Key Points:
The Assam Assembly elections are officially scheduled for April 9, 2026. The ruling BJP will contest 89 of the 126 seats, while NDA allies AGP and BPF will contest 26 and 11 constituencies respectively.
Heavyweight politicians from both major alliances are actively preparing to lead intense campaign rallies across the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi will serve as primary star campaigners for their factions.
Both national parties have recently released their official candidate lists for this important electoral battle. The selected rosters prominently feature established political figures such as Himanta Biswa Sarma and Pardyut Bordoloi.
As elections are approaching soon in Assam, scheduled to take place on April 9, 2026, political parties are gearing up for the battle and strategising for campaigning. The ruling BJP in Assam, led by Himanta Biswa Sarma, has announced that it will contest 89 seats out of the total 126 assembly constituencies.
Furthermore, the seat sharing arrangement with other coalitions of the NDA (National Democratic Alliance), the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) has taken place. As per the arrangement, the AGP will contest 26 seats and the BPF will fight for securing 11 assembly constituencies.
See Also: American Spy, Documentary Filmmaker, Foreign Militant? Who is Matthew VanDyke, Arrested By The NIA Over Conspiring to Commit Terrorist Activities in India?
The distribution agreement comes ahead of the candidates announcements and campaign rallies for the state. The NDA enjoys an overwhelming majority in the state as of now, with 79 seats in the 126 seat assembly. While the BJP is the largest party with 67 seats (the only party with more than 60 seats), AGP represents 9 constituencies and the BPF 3. The Opposition has 32 seats, with the ASOM (Asom Sonmilito Morcha) coalition representing 23 constituencies, with Congress 22 and the CPI(M) (Communist Party of India (Marxist)) 1 seat.
With the election dates announced, the other parties that are in the foray are the AIDUF (All India United Democratic Front), the UPPL (United People’s Party Liberal) and the Raijor Dal. Assembly elections in Assam last took place in April-May 2021.
Ahead of the campaigning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to spearhead three rallies in Assam, notably during the last phase of campaigning. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also expected to address major rallies.
The BJP will be led in its campaigning by firebrand leaders such as Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, BJP National Spokesperson Sambit Patra, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
While the NDA will send its top leaders as the forerunners for BJP campaigning in Assam, the opposition will also send stalwarts such as Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Jorhat MP Gaurav Gogoi, Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi, Congress Secretary KC Venugopal and AIDUF National President Badruddin Ajmal, among others.
As the campaign narrative sharpens, both national parties have begun unveiling their key faces for the contest. The BJP is expected to field prominent leaders such as Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma from Jalukbari, while other notable names include former Congress leader Pradyut Bordoloi from the Dispur Assembly seat.
See Also: Need To Revisit Stringent Laws Such As The NSA, Says Sonam Wangchuk After His 170 Days Detention, Shows Willingness To Cooperate With The State For A Win-Win Outcome
Bhupen Kuand Borah, former Congress leader who joined the BJP recently will contest from Bihpura seat. The BJP released its first list of 88 candidates on Thursday, March 19, 2026. The Congress released its list of candidates on March 14, 2026.
For Congress, Gaurav Gogoi is the frontrunner from the Jorhat seat, while experienced leader Debabrata Saikia and current Leader of Opposition in the Assam assembly will contest the Nazira constituency. Other prominent candidates are Wazed Ali Choudhary defending his seat in Birsing Jarua, Rakibuddin Ahmed renominated from the Chamaria seat and Ripun Bora contesting from the Barchalla constituency.
With high-stakes campaigning, strategic alliances, and heavyweight candidates in the fray, the Assam Assembly elections 2026 are set to witness a closely watched political contest, with significant implications for both the ruling NDA and the opposition bloc.
(Rh/GP)
Suggested Reading: