World Inequality Report 2026: Inequality in India Among Highest in the World—Top 1% Holds 40% of Wealth

Inequality in India

Wealth inequality in India is even more pronounced. The richest 10% hold approximately 65% of the country’s total wealth, while the top 1% alone control about 40%. By contrast, the bottom 50% of the population owns just over 6% of total wealth. These figures place India among the worst performers globally in terms of wealth concentration.

According to the report’s estimates, the average annual income in India stands at around €6,200 per person on a Purchasing Power Parity (PPP) basis. Average wealth per capita is estimated at about €28,000. While these averages provide a snapshot of overall economic levels, the report cautions that they mask deep internal disparities, with large sections of the population earning and owning far less than these figures suggest: Income PPP for the bottom 50% stands at only €940, while the top 1% earns €140,649 on average; Similarly, wealth PPP for the bottom 50% stands at only €1,801, while the top 1% owns €1,128,435 on average.

The data also highlights a persistent gender gap in the Indian economy. Female labour force participation remains extremely low at 15.7% and has shown no improvement over the past decade. This stagnation underscores structural barriers that limit women’s access to paid work and income, further reinforcing inequality across households and generations.

Globally, the report paints a picture of extreme and growing concentration of wealth. It notes that the top 0.001% of the world’s population, fewer than 60,000 individuals, now own three times more wealth than the poorest half of humanity combined. Within most regions, including South Asia, the wealth held by the top 1% exceeds that of the bottom 90% put together.